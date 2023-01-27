When my long-term lesbian relationship came to an end in 2022, one of the first things I did was re-download Hinge and change my settings to include men. Disrupting the algorithm – which had mostly seen me swiping through women and non-binary people throughout the years – the app threw a whole mix of boys my way. For someone whose last experience of dating men involved trying to set up a throuple date with two bi guys in a long-term open relationship, it was a bit of a culture shock. So many messages, so many well-meaning straight boys whose approach to relationships is so different from my own.

