Arizona State

KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State

Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park

A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
IDAHO STATE
getawaycouple.com

Hot Springs in Wyoming You Have to Try

If you’ve never soaked in hot springs in Wyoming, it’s time to try! This unique natural phenomenon occurs when radioactive elements below the Earth’s crust heat the groundwater. It can be 45 degrees outside, and you can enjoy the warmth and refreshment of a 105-degree hot spring.
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West

According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Idaho (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Idaho (And What Lives Within It) Idaho is one of the wildest, most varied states in the country. It spans two separate time zones, and stretches all the way from Nevada and Utah in the south, to Canada in the north. Idaho is famous for its potatoes, but its also home to vast forests, mountain ranges, and ancient river plains. In fact, Idaho is made up of nearly 40% United States Forest Service owned land. But, which one of this state’s amazing regions is home to the largest forest in Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado

The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

Federal Government Bans Mining Upstream of Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

On Thursday, January 26, Secretary of the Department of Interior (DOI) Deb Haalland signed Public Land Order 7917, effectively prohibiting all hard rock mining operations within a 225,504-acre swath of land inside the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota. The order is designed to protect the famed Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA)—one of the most heavily-visited wilderness areas in the United States—from the harmful downstream effects of an underground copper-nickel mine that was proposed nearly a decade ago.
MINNESOTA STATE

