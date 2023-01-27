ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

knsiradio.com

Wright County Murder Suspect Makes Court Appearance

(KNSI) – Eighteen-year-old attempted murder suspect Dillon Tilbury appeared in Wright County District Court Tuesday. The Moorhead native will have an omnibus hearing on Tuesday, April 18th. He is accused of beating and shooting a Monticello man on January 16th near the entrance to Montissippi Park. Police responded around...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing man found dead in Motley, no foul play suspected

MOTLEY, Minn. -- Authorities in Morrison County are investigating after a missing man was found dead over the weekend.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Jorge Sandoval Jr., 33, was reported missing on Saturday and was later located deceased in Motley. His body was discovered in a ditch near the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East. No foul play is suspected and there are no public safety concerns at this time, the sheriff's office said. The death is under investigation. 
MOTLEY, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead

A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police seek 2 following overnight chase, multiple carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are looking for two men after a wild high-speed chase overnight that involved at least two carjackings, several arrests and a fake call to 911.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified

(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Six People Arrested in Meth Bust

(KNSI) — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says it arrested six people Monday connected to drug trafficking. Agents executed three search warrants in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties related to the trafficking of methamphetamine around the area. During the search, police say they found over a half pound of meth, three guns and several thousands of dollars in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park

(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
WAITE PARK, MN
fox9.com

Teenager charged in killing of 15-year-old boy in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park teenager faces charges in the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death in a stolen Kia earlier in the month. Prosecutors charged Shawn Kellin Goodloe, 19, in Hennepin County Court with second-degree felony murder and second-degree murder with intent. According...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
WINSTED, MN
MIX 94.9

I-94 Spinout Sends Woman to Hospital

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - A spinout on I-94 sent a Sauk Centre woman to the hospital Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Beverly Berg of Sauk Centre was driving west on I-94 near milepost 127 when she hit the median and ended up in the right ditch.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
willmarradio.com

Slick roads cause many crashes, some with serious injuries

(Willmar MN-) Emergency crews and law enforcement were kept busy all day Friday responding to many crashes, and vehicles sliding off slick roads. Three people were hurt in a crash just northeast of Clara City at 10:53 a.m. A truck driven by 28-year-old Henri Palazios of Montevideo was westbound on Highway 23 and tried to pass another vehicle. Palazios lost control of the truck, which spun out into the path of an oncoming car driven by 20-year-old Meryl Kuechle of Eden Valley. Kuechle and Palazios were taken Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck, 19-year-old Marlon Luno of Montevideo was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
CBS Minnesota

Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population

MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Renting rooms for homeless got too expensive, so Hennepin County bought hotels

During the pandemic, Hennepin County created a strategy to keep those experiencing homelessness and those most susceptible to getting COVID-19 safe - rent them hotel rooms. But the concept was getting expensive and the county decided in late 2020 it would just be cheaper to buy hotels. More than $25...

