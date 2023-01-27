Read full article on original website
Crown Legacy FC: Charlotte FC reveal MLS NEXT Pro details
Charlotte FC have revealed the details of their MLS NEXT Pro team: Crown Legacy FC. The affiliate club will enter Major League Soccer's development league in the coming season, with their home matches to be played at the 5,000-capacity Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina. On Monday, CLTFC revealed...
Colorado Rapids sign Alex Gersbach from Ligue 2 side Grenoble Foot 38
The Colorado Rapids have signed left back Alex Gersbach from Ligue 2 side Grenoble Foot 38, through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026.
USMNT interim boss comments on 'really exciting' Aaronson after USMNT appearance
United States Men's National Team interim head coach Anthony Hudson has praised Paxten Aaronson's debut performance against Colombia.
CF Montreal's Kamal Miller focused on 2023 MLS campaign amid European interest
Kamal Miller has insisted his focus remains on the upcoming MLS season with CF Montreal amid transfer interest. The 25-year-old center-back has been one of Montreal's most consistent players in recent years and saw his form rewarded with a key role in Canada's 2022 World Cup appearance. Miller's form has,...
Brian Schmetzer on Joao Paulo fitness ahead of Seattle Sounders' Club World Cup fixture
Brian Schmetzer has hinted that midfielder Joao Paulo could be available for the Seattle Sounders' FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The Rave Green will become the first MLS team to compete in the tournament on February 4 in Morocco, when they take on the winner of Egypt's Al Ahly and New Zealand's Auckland City.
Colorado Rapids sign Brondby's Andreas Maxso as Designated Player
The Colorado Rapids have added their second Designated Player (DP) this offseason in the form of Danish defender Andreas Maxsø. Maxsø joins from Brøndby IF on a three-year contract through the 2025 MLS season with a club option on 2026, sitting alongside French forward Kevin Cabral as one of two DPs. The Rapids still have one more spot to fill ahead of the 2023 campaign.
PSG in talks to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea
Paris Saint-Germain have made a late push to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
Bournemouth announce signing of Matias Vina on initial loan
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Matias Vina on an initial loan spell from Roma.
Pierre Soubrier & Crystal Dunn address results of NWSL investigation
Pierre Soubrier speaks out after the results of an NWSL investigation proved his wrongdoing.
Bryan Gil rejoins Sevilla on loan from Tottenham
Spanish winger Bryan Gil has rejoined Sevilla on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.
Anthony Hudson comments on head coach future amid USMNT restructure
United States Men's National Team interim boss Anthony Hudson says he'll remain in the role as long as he's required as the federation undergoes a restructure.
Patryk Klimala leaves New York Red Bulls for Hapoel Be'er Sheva transfer
The New York Red Bulls have transferred striker Patryk Klimala to Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Klimala moves for an undisclosed fee with the Red Bulls maintaining a percentage of any future sale. Perhaps most importantly, the transfer opens up a valuable Designated Player spot on Gerhard Struber's roster.
Leeds United sign Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus
Leeds United have announced the loan signing of Weston McKennie from Juventus on an initial loan deal.
Matt Beard confirms Shanice van de Sanden injury timescale
Matt Beard has confirmed that Shanice van de Sanden is expected to be out for up to two months after picking up an injury during the warm up ahead of Liverpool's postponed WSL clash with Chelsea.
Everton confirm appointment of Sean Dyche as new manager
Everton have announced that Sean Dyche has become their new manager on a contract until 2025.
Milan Skriniar confirms agreement to join new club
Milan Skriniar has confirmed he has agreed to join PSG.
Jonas Eidevall still wants Arsenal to sign striker before January deadline
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall speaks about his hopes for the final days of the WSL January transfer window.
Chelsea make fresh attempt to land top January target Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have made a new move for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Diego Lainez to join Tigres UANL for 2023 Liga MX Clausura
Diego Lainez is set to become the newest reinforcement for Tigres UANL. He arrived in Monterrey on Sunday, confirming the transfer while sporting team gear.
How quickly Pedri reached 100 appearances compared to Barcelona legends
Pedri has now made 100 appearances for Barcelona, but how quickly did he become a centurion compared to the legends he followed in the footsteps of? It's an ach
