Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

Three Bills players added to Pro Bowl roster

Three additional Buffalo Bills players were added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as replacements. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox are replacing Orlando Brown and Travis Kelce of the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS STATE
Albany Herald

Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter added to Pro Bowl roster

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter was added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as an alternate for Super Bowl-bound Haason Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles. It is the third Pro Bowl appearance for Hunter (2018, 2019), who started all 17 games for the NFC North champs and registered 10.5 sacks, 65 tackles and one forced fumble.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Albany Herald

Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making good on a promise to cast a wide net in Arizona's search for a new head coach. Ossenfort requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also in the mix with the Indianapolis Colts and interviewed twice with the team.
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

Reports: Texans moving quickly on DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans are expected to meet with DeMeco Ryans as soon as Monday for a second interview with plans on finalizing a deal with San Francisco's defensive coordinator as their next head coach, KPRC2 and NFL Network reported. Reports over the last few days indicated Ryans emerged as the...
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Reports: Ravens to interview Eric Bieniemy for play-calling OC role

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to interview for a play-calling role with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman split at the end of the 2022 season, and Baltimore plans to discuss that job with Bieniemy, who doesn't call plays in Kansas City.
BALTIMORE, MD
Albany Herald

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz added to Pro Bowl

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz was added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as an alternate for Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who is Super Bowl-bound. It gives the Cowboys eight players in the Las Vegas showcase. It's the first Pro Bowl nod for Biadasz, the first Dallas center to make it since Travis Frederick earned his fifth selection in 2019. Running back Tony Pollard will miss the festivities after suffering a broken ankle, however.
Albany Herald

NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023

The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million.
Albany Herald

Yankees name Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach

The New York Yankees named former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson an assistant hitting coach on Monday. Wilkerson, 45, was a career .247 hitter in eight seasons with Montreal/Washington, Texas, Seattle and Toronto. He had 122 home runs and 399 RBIs in 972 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

