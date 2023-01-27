ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pope scores 20 as UC San Diego downs Cal State Northridge 65-57

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Pope had 20 points in UC San Diego's 65-57 victory against Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

Pope added five rebounds for the Tritons (8-13, 3-6 Big West Conference). Roddie Anderson III added 14 points while going 5 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Jace Roquemore recorded 10 points and went 4 of 5 from the field.

Atin Wright finished with 18 points and three steals for the Matadors (4-17, 1-9). Northridge also got 11 points, four assists and five steals from Marcel Stevens. Cam Slaymaker also put up 10 points and two steals.

