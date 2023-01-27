How QSRs Can Streamline Employee Management for Improved Omnichannel Service

Read full article on original website
How Technology Will Help Hotels Retain Loyal Customers in 2023
The hospitality industry arguably took the hardest hit from the pandemic, but as we return to normalcy, hotels can expect demand to skyrocket this year. With a busy year ahead, coupled with expected staff shortages, hotels must strive to innovate with the times to offer a seamless customer experience throughout the rush of the hectic holiday season.
How to Leverage Rewards and Engagement Program Technology
The hospitality industry experiences a series of peak and off-seasons each year. While it’s expected that during peak periods like travel booking season you’ll be connecting with customers and securing sales, there are inevitably slower seasons that aren’t as opportunity-rich. Luckily, those seasons don’t have to create...
2022 Hotel Visionary Award Winner: Hilton Hotels & Resorts
After two years of hard work, Hilton replaced its 30-year-old CRS with a completely new, cloud-based system in just two weekends. For more than thirty years, Hilton Hotels & Resorts relied heavily on its original customer reservation system (CRS). The technology, which dated back to the late 20th century, had served the brand well as its core shopping and booking system. However, as the brand’s shopping traffic began to grow exponentially, Hilton realized that its CRS had begun to severely limit its ability to meet the demand for inventory distribution. The CRS had also begun to consume quite a bit of support resources and required a prodigious budget to maintain. So, the brand challenged itself to develop a modern CRS system that would reduce operating costs while also providing a seamless transition for properties.
Tech Updates Pave the Way for Growth for Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, The Brass Tap
FSC Franchise Co., the parent company Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant chain and bar concept The Brass Tap, is planning to open 22 locations in 2023. Behind the scenes, FSC Franchise Co. has streamlined and updated its technology in recent years. COO Scott SirLouis was brought on to...
