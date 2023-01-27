How QSRs Can Streamline Employee Management for Improved Omnichannel Service

After two years of hard work, Hilton replaced its 30-year-old CRS with a completely new, cloud-based system in just two weekends. For more than thirty years, Hilton Hotels & Resorts relied heavily on its original customer reservation system (CRS). The technology, which dated back to the late 20th century, had served the brand well as its core shopping and booking system. However, as the brand’s shopping traffic began to grow exponentially, Hilton realized that its CRS had begun to severely limit its ability to meet the demand for inventory distribution. The CRS had also begun to consume quite a bit of support resources and required a prodigious budget to maintain. So, the brand challenged itself to develop a modern CRS system that would reduce operating costs while also providing a seamless transition for properties.

