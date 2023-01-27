ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

No. 25 ESU Drops Road Crossover Matchup to No. 1 IUP

EAST STROUDSBURG – Facing the nation's top-ranked team in the NABC Coaches Poll, the No. 25 East Stroudsburg University men's basketball team kept it close through the midway point of the second half, but No. 1 IUP pulled away late to defeat the Warriors, 67-53, on Saturday afternoon at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Warriors Add Six PSAC Qualifying Marks to Conclude Bison Open & Multi

LEWISBURG – Jack Gorham (long jump), Ryan Ditty (400m) Brian McGarrity (3000m), Landon Boyle (3000m, Luke Valdevit (3000m) and Bryan Rodrigues (60m hurdles) each notched PSAC automatic qualifying marks in their respective events as the East Stroudsburg University men's track and field team wrapped up the Bison Open and Multi, hosted by Bucknell on Saturday at Gerhard Fieldhouse.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Little Captures First Place in Weight Throw at Bison Open & Multi

LEWISBURG – Samiyah Little had herself a day in the weight throw as she captured first place in the event while also breaking the freshman record as the East Stroudsburg University women's track and field team concluded competition at the Bison Open and Multi, hosted by Bucknell on Saturday inside Gerhard Fieldhouse.
LEWISBURG, PA

