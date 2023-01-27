Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Four foods for healthy hair, skin and nails
When we think about improving the health of our hair, skin, and nails, our first thought may be to hit the beauty counter. However, you may want to take a detour to the supermarket.
Prevention
UV Dryers Used for Gel Manicures May Damage DNA in Hands, Study Shows
New research shows that UV-nail polish dryers, typically used to cure gel manicures, can cause DNA damage in your hands. UV rays are known to cause skin cancer at high exposures, but very little safety research has been done on the lamps used for manicures. Dermatologists explain the safety of...
This Facial Treatment Plumps & Repairs Aging Skin: ‘No One Believes I Am 77 Years Old’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. IDK about you, but I plan on looking like J.Lo when I’m 50. It seems as the years go by, people are just aging backward, and it’s definitely thanks to the rise and popularity of skincare products. I mean, just take one review from this Crepe Erase facial treatment. The shopper wrote, “no one believes I am 77 years old, thanks to [the] Restorative Facial Treatment.” Another said, “Have been using regularly and even my kids have noticed my skin...
These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!
A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50
Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
Peppermint Oil Is The Best Oil For Hair Growth, According To Hair Stylists
Hair loss is a frustrating but unfortunately common concern for women over 40. There are many factors that go into causing hair loss, such as genetics or medical conditions. From special shampoos to oil treatments, there are plenty of ways to try to ...
The best vitamin C moisturisers that won’t irritate sensitive skin
VITAMIN C can give dull skin a real boost – but it can also cause irritation for some skin types. I’ve tried three new vitamin C packed moisturisers that promise to boost glow without upsetting even the most sensitive skin . . . . Budget. Pacifica Glow Baby Vitaglow...
The Best Tubing Mascaras For Longer Lashes That Won't Smudge
Think of them like lash extensions in a tube.
These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists
Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
Are polishes, acrylics and powders bad for my fingernails? Do I need a breather between manicures?
People are increasingly opting for regular manicures – with vibrant layers of polish, gel, acrylic or powder. Australians spend more than $22 billion a year on beauty treatments. And it’s not slowing down – the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at around 2–5% in the next year. Manicure popularity (velvet nails are among the latest looks) could be down to fashion, social media influencers or our desire for small luxuries. But should we hold off from treatments, and give our nails a break every now and then? ...
The best hair dryer brushes to buy in 2023, according to reviews
If you have been trying to achieve that salon look at home, you may be eyeing a hair dryer brush for your next beauty purchase. These styling tools are designed to produce a salon-quality blowout using an integrated roll brush that can dry and curl your hair. They can also give you more shine and volume, while reducing overall drying time.
MedicalXpress
Hairdressers of color exposed to 'concerning' mix of unknown chemicals: Study
Black and Hispanic hairdressers are exposed to a complex mixture of chemicals, many of them unknown, potentially hazardous, and undisclosed on product labels, Johns Hopkins University researchers found. The new study is the first to apply an advanced screening technique used to identify chemicals in food and wastewater to assess...
sippycupmom.com
Which Treatment is Best for Frizzy Hair?
A fuzzy or uneven texture results from frizzy hair because it gets up or curls in a different direction than the surrounding hair. Humidity, chemical treatments, and heat styling tools are the three most common causes of frizzy hair. It’s like every girl’s worst nightmare, something we should all try to avoid.
KGET 17
Best hair regrowth conditioner
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your hair hasn’t been looking full lately, it may be time to consider a hair regrowth conditioner. They nourish the scalp and follicles, so not only do they stimulate growth that might be able to bring back some volume, but they also leave your locks looking shiny and healthy.
A dermatologist says she puts sunscreen on before getting gel nails with a UV lamp — and thinks you should too
A dermatologist said doctors still don't know the risks UV lamps used in gel manicures pose to long-term skin health and suggests taking precautions.
Here’s why dermatologists say you should stop getting gel manicures
According to a study published last Tuesday, there may be a potential cancer risk for those who visit nail salons – the UV lamps used to cure gel manicures.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Four ways to have salon nails at home
Having manicured nails is something many students enjoy, but trips to the nail salon to get and maintain professional nails can be pricey. Today, there are many products and tricks you can use at home to make your nails look put together without breaking the bank. Gel manicure kit. Gel...
Harper's Bazaar
The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair
If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
Why You Should Never Share Nail Clippers
Sharing certain everyday items with a friend, roommate, or partner may seem harmless enough, but science tells us nail clippers shouldn't be one of these items.
