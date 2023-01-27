Read full article on original website
Melvin D. Morgan
Melvin D. Morgan, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday morning, January 27, 2023. He was born on July 11, 1935 in Beatrice to Adolph and Amanda (Jeager) Morgan, and was a 1955 graduate of Beatrice High School. Melvin served his country in the United States Army from May 14, 1958 until honorably discharged on May 13, 1960, serving 13 months in Korea. Melvin and Barb Andersen were married on November 27, 1969. He was employed at Store Kraft Mfg. for 42 years and was the manager of the Paint Room when he retired. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice and had served as an usher. Melvin enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, woodworking, doing jigsaw puzzles, and was a Nebraska football fan.
Judith Anne "Judy" Schwisow
Judith Anne “Judy” Schwisow, 74, of Beatrice passed away at her home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born on April 25, 1948, at Fairbury to Edward and Doris (Simpson) Kujath. Judy was employed at Quick-Grip until it closed, she then went to work for Exmark until retirement. Judy cherished the time she got to spend with her first great-granddaughter, Myla. She enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, Keno and going to the Casino.
NU Notes: Huskers Secure Manning’s 300th Career Victory
Lincoln, Neb. - Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning's 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started with...
Family donates blood in honor of relatives facing cancer diagnoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Janice Schmitz’s first time ever donating blood, and she brought a good portion of her family along. “My two daughters, my daughter-in-law and my sister,” Schmitz said. All five of them donated a unit of blood this afternoon at the Broadcasters Unite...
Lincoln Northeast rockets past Norfolk in sweep
LINCOLN - On a chilly Saturday afternoon, the Lincoln Northeast Rockets weren't cold on the hardwood, as they swept Norfolk in both games, 65-49 in the girls and 73-32 in the boys. In the girls contest, Rockets jumped out to a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter,...
NU Notes: Nebraska Defeats Utah State to Sweep the Weekend
Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska women's tennis team (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) finished its opening weekend with its second win of the spring season against Utah State (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West) 4-0 at the Dillon Tennis Center on Sunday morning. To kick off the doubles action, the duo of Anfisa...
Cortland residents banding together, to save museum building
BEATRICE – Cortland residents were honored Sunday for helping save a building and preserve the community’s history. Generous donations by residents, organizations and businesses in the northern Gage County town of 550…. have helped save the Cortland Village Museum from being auctioned off. The building at 340...
'Outrage, anger and profound sadness': Lincoln mayor, police chief comment on Tyre Nichols case
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials in Nebraska's capital city shared their thoughts following the release of a video showing police officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. "I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Tyre Nichols," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. "His...
Husker rally falls short in 80-76 loss at No. 10 Iowa
Iowa City - Nebraska rallied from a 17-point deficit to open the fourth quarter but came up just short in an 80-76 loss to No. 10 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon. Sam Haiby led five Huskers in double figures with 16 points, while Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley...
NU Notes: Huskers Set for Showdown at No. 10 Iowa
Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at 10/8 Iowa Hawkeyes (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) Saturday, January 28, 2023, Noon (CT) Brandon Gaudin (PBP), Sarah Kustok (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Huskers Face...
LFR responds to two house fires overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two fire calls overnight. LFR said they responded to a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 29th and Vine St. Authorities said that when fire crews arrived, there was visible fire and smoke on...
Geneva man gets 15 years in prison for meth charges
GENEVA, Neb. -- A Geneva man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for methamphetamine charges. The U.S. Attorney announced that 51-year-old Kurt D. Heckenliable was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Heckenliable to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute...
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
LFR says one dog found dead inside home that caught fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says one dog has died and there’s $250,000 in damage to a home in the central part of the city after a fire. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after flames were scene coming from the front of structure near 29th and Vine Streets.
