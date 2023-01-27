Melvin D. Morgan, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday morning, January 27, 2023. He was born on July 11, 1935 in Beatrice to Adolph and Amanda (Jeager) Morgan, and was a 1955 graduate of Beatrice High School. Melvin served his country in the United States Army from May 14, 1958 until honorably discharged on May 13, 1960, serving 13 months in Korea. Melvin and Barb Andersen were married on November 27, 1969. He was employed at Store Kraft Mfg. for 42 years and was the manager of the Paint Room when he retired. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice and had served as an usher. Melvin enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, woodworking, doing jigsaw puzzles, and was a Nebraska football fan.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO