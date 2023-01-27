Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
WLWT 5
See what Joe Burrow wore arriving at Arrowhead Stadium as Bengals-Chiefs prepare to face off
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mayor responds to Travis Kelce's comments after AFC title game win
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is responding with a tweet after Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce called him out for his comments before the AFC title game. Chief's tight end Kelce had some words for Pureval following the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night.
KITV.com
Bengals minority owner hopes his team gets a second shot at a Super Bowl
For a second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals can earn a spot in the Super Bowl if they can win at Kansas City on Sunday. No one in Hawaii is more interested in the outcome than Dr. Ed Miyawaki, who is a minority owner of the franchise. KITV4’s Rick Quan...
WLWT 5
Heads up Chiefs and Eagles fans. Super Bowl tickets could cost $5,000 and higher
Super Bowl LVII is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to be called champion and hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona. With the picture now in frame for what teams are going to the Super Bowl, fans of both teams,...
TMZ.com
Bengals' Evan McPherson Says Team Not Rallying Behind 'Burrowhead' Barb
"Burrowhead" is dead in the Bengals' locker room ... at least, that's according to Cincinnati star kicker Evan McPherson, who tells TMZ Sports the jab was a one-time thing that the team is definitely not using as a rallying cry heading into the big game against the Chiefs. Cincy defensive...
Yardbarker
Steelers Won The Chase Claypool Trade In 2022 But Could Chicago Be Laughing Last?
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on November 1, 2022, in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick. With the Bears finishing last in the NFL, that second-round pick has essentially become a first-round pick and leaves the Steelers sitting pretty on draft day.
WLWT 5
Bengals elevate two players to active roster ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game
The Cincinnati Bengals elevated two players from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday ahead of their AFC Championship Game showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals elevated quarterback Jake Browning and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game.
Wichita Eagle
‘Burrowhead? We’re in Burrow’s head’: The meaning inside a fired-up Chiefs locker room
Confetti is falling on the field, red and yellow flakes in sub-freezing temperatures, but Chiefs players leave that celebration behind in favor of another, this one inside the more intimate setting of their locker room. This place is buzzing, just as you’d probably expect, though its reasoning stretches far beyond...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Lou Anarumo, Ravens
Bengals QB Joe Burrow told the media he is aware that the team is fully expected to win their game against the Chiefs and advance to the Super Bowl. “I wouldn’t say it’s surreal. I would say winning is expected,” Burrow said, via WLWT. “I think if you would’ve told people that we were going to be in this spot a couple of years ago, I think people would say we were crazy, but we trusted the process, trusted the organization and the front office, and put together a great team and great people and got us to this point.”
‘To pray or to win, it ain’t no sin;’ Nuns cheer Bengals on with prayers and rap
CINCINNATI — There is a special group of Cincinnati Bengals fans who are among the most faithful. >>‘They’re great fans, I love them;’ Bengals fans gather in Kansas City before Sunday’s playoff game. The Carmelite Daughters of Elias went to their very first game this...
Comments / 0