Bengals QB Joe Burrow told the media he is aware that the team is fully expected to win their game against the Chiefs and advance to the Super Bowl. “I wouldn’t say it’s surreal. I would say winning is expected,” Burrow said, via WLWT. “I think if you would’ve told people that we were going to be in this spot a couple of years ago, I think people would say we were crazy, but we trusted the process, trusted the organization and the front office, and put together a great team and great people and got us to this point.”

