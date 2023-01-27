ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

Q 105.7

Journey Ignores Drama at 2023 Tour Opener

Journey played the first concert of their 50th anniversary tour on Jan. 27 in Durant, Okla. despite the ongoing litigation between principal members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain. The discourse stems from an American Express card meant for the band’s enterprises, with Schon and Cain each claiming the other has...
DURANT, OK
wbap.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Occasional light freezing drizzle or freezing rain is possible Monday. Minor impacts are likely along and north of a line from about Lampasas to Waco to Canton. Minor effects include dry surface roads with patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Refrain from letting the dry surface roads fool you. Black ice is nearly impossible to see when traveling at high rates of speed. Please slow down when driving and allow additional travel time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Denison schools create new position for safety

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison Independent School District has created a new position to help safeguard its campuses. Michael DeHaven is the district's new director of security. "My primary goal is safeguarding our facilities and promote a positive and safe learning environment for all our students, faculty, and...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Road signs changes coming to HWY 75

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the yield signs at several entrance and exit ramps will soon become stop signs. TX Dot crews will change signs on both sides of 75...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

KXII.com

One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
