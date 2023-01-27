Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire’s ‘Reba’s Place’ Is Officially Open for Business — Peek Inside! [Watch]
Reba's Place is officially open for business! Reba McEntire hopped on social media on Saturday (Jan. 28) to show off her new hot spot in Atoka, Okla. in celebration of the grand opening, which took place on Thursday (Jan. 26.) McEntire began by serenading fans with a few bars of...
Reba McEntire opens 3-story restaurant, entertainment venue in Oklahoma: Take a peek inside
“This has been a dream come true,” Reba told visitors during the restaurant's grand opening on Thursday afternoon.
Reba McEntire Opens Restaurant And Event Center In Atoka
Music legend Reba McEntire has opened her three-story restaurant and event center in Atoka, with hopes of breathing new life into the town. Reba McEntire has taken over the town of Atoka with Reba's Place. She said this place is her best excuse to come back. At Reba's Place, you...
[PHOTOS] Reba McEntire Celebrates Grand Opening of New Entertainment Venue in Oklahoma: Reba’s Place
Reba McEntire celebrated the grand opening of her new dining and entertainment venue, Reba’s Place, on Jan. 26 in Atoka, Oklahoma. Constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple, the three-story venue features a dining space, bar, stage, mercantile, and more. Reba partnered with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the...
One year after Pottsboro boy sings with Blake Shelton, his family directs spotlight on CHD awareness & organ donors
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - One year ago, Wyatt McKee became a Lake Texoma country star. “It says, uh, your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, six years old,” said Blake Shelton, reading a poster Wyatt handed him. “It was amazing to feel all that love and support for Wyatt,”...
Journey Ignores Drama at 2023 Tour Opener
Journey played the first concert of their 50th anniversary tour on Jan. 27 in Durant, Okla. despite the ongoing litigation between principal members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain. The discourse stems from an American Express card meant for the band’s enterprises, with Schon and Cain each claiming the other has...
Journey Buries Band Drama For First Show Of Tour
'It's good to be back, all together again.'
Reba McEntire Will Perform Via Livestream at Her Restaurant Opening
Reba McEntire will officially open her brand-new restaurant and bar, Reba's Place, in Atoka, Okla., on Thursday (Jan. 26), and she'll give a very special performance to commemorate the occasion. The singer announced Wednesday (Jan. 25) that she will perform at the grand opening event, and although it is closed...
Child found in Oklahoma church dumpster
Police in one Oklahoma community are searching for answers after a child was found in dumpster.
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Occasional light freezing drizzle or freezing rain is possible Monday. Minor impacts are likely along and north of a line from about Lampasas to Waco to Canton. Minor effects include dry surface roads with patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Refrain from letting the dry surface roads fool you. Black ice is nearly impossible to see when traveling at high rates of speed. Please slow down when driving and allow additional travel time.
Caught on Camera: Feral hogs roaming, destroying yards in McKinney; residents share concerns
MCKINNEY, Texas — Two north McKinney neighborhoods have seen a drove of feral hogs in their neighborhoods in the last several days. While some neighbors say they've been around for about a year, the latest sightings have drawn a lot of attention because they've been caught on camera. Neighbors...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
From classmates to family: Denison community rallies around mom, veteran caregiver after losing home to fire
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison community is rallying around a local veteran caregiver and single mom as she rebuilds her life after a house fire. “I went and found my son, and he was holding his dogs, and he was saying, ‘It’s a dream, it’s a dream, it’s a dream,’” said Jana Jones.
Denison schools create new position for safety
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison Independent School District has created a new position to help safeguard its campuses. Michael DeHaven is the district's new director of security. "My primary goal is safeguarding our facilities and promote a positive and safe learning environment for all our students, faculty, and...
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
Road signs changes coming to HWY 75
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the yield signs at several entrance and exit ramps will soon become stop signs. TX Dot crews will change signs on both sides of 75...
Dog stolen from Texas yard found in Westminster three years later
It's a reunion years in the making. After a dog was stolen from his yard in Texas, he was found three years later in Westminster.
Whightright Texas man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Fannin County
A Whightright, Tx., man was killed and 2 others were injured in a 3-vehicle wreck on State Highway 121 at County Road 4642 in Fannin, County, Texas early Thursday evening. Texas State Police said 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport was rear ended and killed on southbound 121 while attempting a left turn.
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
