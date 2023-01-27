Read full article on original website
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
southjerseyobserver.com
Vantage Commercial Leases Last Remaining Space at Heritage Square Shopping Center
Vantage Commercial is pleased to announce another successful lease, this time at Heritage Square Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. Monica Walsh, Director of Client Services, guided the tenant, Mid Atlantic Hearing, LLC dba Miracle-Ear, in the transaction. Mid Atlantic Hearing, LLC will be occupying the last available retail space...
Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up
Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020. Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham,...
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Colonial Farmhouse With Spectacular Private Garden in Newtown
A uniquely historical and scenic Bucks County residence has just hit the market, and it is the perfect spot for those who love the outdoors. Hortulus Farm is arguably one of the most spectacular private gardens on the American East Coast. Built in 1793, it is one of the most antique homes that has been made livable for a modern family.
Get That White Suit Cleaned: Conshohocken Pub Revives NYC Disco Mecca Studio 54
A Conshohocken restaurant-bar is recreating the glitz, glam, and disco beat of one of the most iconic 1970s hot spots on the East Coast: Manhattan’s Studio 54. M. English covered the announcement of the Feb. 25 event in The Times Herald. The Studio 54 Adult Prom will take place...
Meet Philly Candy Lady, the woman who brings sweetness to the streets
Candyianna’s candy selling and performing journey started when she was just a kid and followed her well into adulthood. With an M&M box strapped on her head, she’s sold candy all over Philly, at protests and even a strip club.
Art Director of Philadelphia Gallery Turns Drawings Found Forgotten in Antique Shop into Next Big Thing
Claire Iltis, associate director at Philadelphia’s Fleisher/Ollman Gallery, turned drawings she found forgotten in an antique shop into the next big thing, writes Zoe Greenberg for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
NEW Alice In Wonderland Cocktail Experience Comes To Philadelphia
For all of the Disney fans out there, this may be for you! Philadelphia is the land of pop-up bars and restaurants and the latest pop-up that’s making its way into the city is insanely awesome. This isn’t just your average pop-up bar, though. This Alice in Wonderland-themed...
Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Exciting and Rare New Grocery Store is Opening Soon in Monmouth County, NJ
With the price of groceries super high and continuing to skyrocket, this new grocery chain has Monmouth County excited. Hey, these days we will save a penny wherever we can. Which grocery items have been most affected by inflation?. Everyone is talking about the price of eggs being ridiculously high.
tourcounsel.com
Deptford Mall | Shopping mall in Deptford, New Jersey
Deptford Mall, is a shopping center that offers you a wide line of stores in Philadelphia, where you will find stores of different local and well-known brands. On the other hand, this place offers you a good atmosphere, many restaurants to taste, social areas, among other notable aspects. Featured shopping...
Loosen your belt: The Top 5 places for hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
A Must Visit Fantastic Restaurant with a Waterfall View in New Jersey
There is nothing better when it comes to restaurants than combining a fantastic menu with breathtaking sights. That's exactly what you have at this location in Clinton, New Jersey. Great food and fabulous views. According to a recent article by Only In Your State, you get both the food and...
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant Reopens for the Third Time
It's always the worst when your favorite restaurant closes down. The only thing worse is when that restaurant reopens - and closes again. We all have our favorite restaurant. Maybe it's a family grille, a popular chain, or a pub. When I eat out there are two tiers to consider....
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
NJ township tears down partially built mansion after decade-long battle
On Thursday, Cherry Hill Township ripped down the partially built mansion. The property has been under construction for nearly 14 years.
