ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southjerseyobserver.com

Vantage Commercial Leases Last Remaining Space at Heritage Square Shopping Center

Vantage Commercial is pleased to announce another successful lease, this time at Heritage Square Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. Monica Walsh, Director of Client Services, guided the tenant, Mid Atlantic Hearing, LLC dba Miracle-Ear, in the transaction. Mid Atlantic Hearing, LLC will be occupying the last available retail space...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Deptford Mall | Shopping mall in Deptford, New Jersey

Deptford Mall, is a shopping center that offers you a wide line of stores in Philadelphia, where you will find stores of different local and well-known brands. On the other hand, this place offers you a good atmosphere, many restaurants to taste, social areas, among other notable aspects. Featured shopping...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy