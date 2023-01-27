SSS student wins poetry prize
SMITHFIELD — Courtney Lassiter of Smithfield-Selma High School won first place in this year’s Johnston County Poetry Out Loud contest, which was held Jan. 12. Lassiter memorized and recited two poems for the competition. They were “Epitaph” by Katherine Phillips and “A Song: Lying is an occupation” by Laetitia Pilkington. Also, she was runner-up in this year’s original poetry competition […]
