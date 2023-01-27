ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

SSS student wins poetry prize

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD — Courtney Lassiter of Smithfield-Selma High School won first place in this year’s Johnston County Poetry Out Loud contest, which was held Jan. 12. Lassiter memorized and recited two poems for the competition. They were “Epitaph” by Katherine Phillips and “A Song: Lying is an occupation” by Laetitia Pilkington. Also, she was runner-up in this year’s original poetry competition […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post SSS student wins poetry prize first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Durham Charter School receives national recognition

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A charter school in Durham is celebrating a big honor. Several years ago, the school was at risk of being shut down for poor academic performance and now it’s earned a national award. Students at Durham Charter School have lots of reasons to be...
jocoreport.com

My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse Breaking Ground On New Facility

SELMA – My Kid’s Club (MKC), a Johnston County non-profit providing services for local youth, will hold a ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of the new My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM at 609 N. Pollock Street in Selma.
SELMA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina community holding prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols’s death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prayer vigil and meeting is happening at an Eastern Carolina church for the family of Tyre Nichols. On Monday at 11:45 a.m., the Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community and Pitt County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are hosting a meeting to address the beating and death of Tyre Nichols.
GREENVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Harnett County, NC

Harnett County is located in the state of North Carolina. This county's seat is Lillington, while its largest city is Dunn. Harnett County is also a part of the Fayetteville Metropolitan Statistical Area. The population in this county reached 133,568 as per the 2020 census. Harnett County was established in...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
allnurses.com

Duke University Hospital New Grad

Hi, everyone! I'm a new grad nurse, and I'm considering applying to Duke University Hospital's new grad residency program. Does anyone have any input on this program? How is the orientation? Are new grads well-trained? Would love any opinions, as I would be moving from California...
DURHAM, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to prison, supervised release and $289,403 in restitution for role in scheme to fraudulently obtain student aid funds

A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday, January 26, 2023 to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release for organizing and leading a fraudulent scheme to obtain and attempt to obtain, more than $400,000 in federal financial aid funds, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jerry Lynn Johnson Jr., of Clayton, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. As part of the judgment, Johnson was also ordered to pay $289,403 in criminal restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Meet this mom: Mylina Russell

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the things I love about writing the Meet This Mom series is that I get to interact with the most amazing women the Triangle produces. Smart, funny, inspiring mothers who love their families well and take up space with their important work. This month’s...
RALEIGH, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Cary, NC

Cary is a town in the Raleigh-Cary Metropolitan Statistical Area in Wake and Chatham counties. The Tuscarora people were the earliest settlers in the area before the arrival of the Europeans. In 1868, railroad tracks were laid down in the area, opening economic development opportunities. The town of Cary continuously...
CARY, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy