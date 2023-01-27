Ellis Robinson IV: The sincere reason why the nation’s No. 1 junior CB will make his commitment on February 1

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Reportedly Taking Major Visit
Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, is scheduled to visit with the USC Trojans football program on Saturday, per recruiting insider Adam Gorney. Raiola is a five-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona, and has offers from nearly every top program in the nation. USC already ...
Ohio State football makes move up in 2023 team recruiting rankings after last 247Sports update
Sometimes things go a little under the radar and that’s exactly what happened with the last 2023 team composite rankings from 247Sports. The popular recruiting service updated its final rankings for every player in the recruiting cycle. And with it, an Ohio State recruiting class that was somewhat light on numbers and not as highly thought of got a bit of a bump.
Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School
Reed DeQuasie announced he'll be the latest DeQuasie to don the Crimson and Cream next season.
BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit
Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively ...
LSU seems to be closing the gap with 5-star Alabama cornerback commit
Going head-to-head with the Crimson Tide for talent is never a walk in the park, but that’s a battle coach Brian Kelly hasn’t shied away from since arriving in Baton Rouge. Now, LSU seems to be in a position to try and flip away an uber-talented defensive back.
Georgia Lands Commitment From 'One Of The Fastest Players In The Country'
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to stack talent as they look to make it a third straight national championship under Kirby Smart in 2023. Per 247Sports' Rusty Mansell, UGA landed a commitment from "one of the fastest players in the country" in four-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr. Noting, he was ...
Transfer portal defensive back from SEC schedules visit to Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes have attempted to be active in the transfer portal and have actually already added some talent in former Syracuse safety, Ja’Had Carter. We have previously talked about the likelihood of adding more defensive talent through the portal and it looks like the next possible prospect comes in from the SEC.
College Football World Reacts To Dylan Raiola's Major Visit
Five-star QB and son of longtime NFL center Dominic Raiola, Dylan Raiola reportedly took a visit to one of the top teams in the country on Saturday. According to Yahoo Sports' Adam Gorney, the Chandler, Arizona native is scheduled to visit Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans this weekend. The college ...
Adaruis Hayes, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Zion Taylor Commit, Plus More Prospects in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Adarius Hayes, Dwight Phillips Jr, and more!
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
Ed Orgeron to Falcons? The Atlanta Connection
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon delivers important message on his new franchise
NASHVILLE — This Tennessee Titans offseason will be a fascinating case study. New general manager Ran Carthon will be tasked with a variety of challenging decisions to try and regain the club’s competitiveness on the field. The word “rebuild,” however, is not a term Carthon is interested in...
atozsports.com
Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas
The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia
While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
Comments / 0