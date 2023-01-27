ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Ellis Robinson IV: The sincere reason why the nation’s No. 1 junior CB will make his commitment on February 1

By Jeff Sentell,
dawgnation.com
 3 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State football makes move up in 2023 team recruiting rankings after last 247Sports update

Sometimes things go a little under the radar and that’s exactly what happened with the last 2023 team composite rankings from 247Sports. The popular recruiting service updated its final rankings for every player in the recruiting cycle. And with it, an Ohio State recruiting class that was somewhat light on numbers and not as highly thought of got a bit of a bump.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit

Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Dylan Raiola's Major Visit

Five-star QB and son of longtime NFL center Dominic Raiola, Dylan Raiola reportedly took a visit to one of the top teams in the country on Saturday. According to Yahoo Sports' Adam Gorney, the Chandler, Arizona native is scheduled to visit Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans this weekend. The college ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment

Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
LINCOLN, NE
atozsports.com

Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas

The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia

While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
ATHENS, GA

