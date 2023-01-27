ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson student on Belmont list

By Scott Bolejack
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Miranda Beene of Benson has earned a place on the fall semster Dean’s List at Belmont University. To qualify, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better with no grade below a C. Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Belmont University has nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries. […]

