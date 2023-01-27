ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

EAB Sports Network Local Broadcast Schedule: Week of January 30, 2023

This week’s EAB Sports Network local broadcast schedule includes Stuttgart Ricebirds, DeWitt Dragons, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Arkansas State Red Wolves basketball. All dates and times below are subject to change. Monday, Jan. 30SEC BasketballEric Musselman LiveCountry 97.3 KDEW FM/106.9 KXFE FM7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31SEC BasketballArkansas Razorbacks v. Texas...
JONESBORO, AR
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency

JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after placing their schools on “soft lockdown” Monday morning, Westside Consolidated School officials announced that a culprit had been identified. According to a news release shared on social media just after 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, the district announced the lockdown had been lifted.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

New Health Degree Program at Arkansas State Approved by State Board

JONESBORO – A new degree program in public health and reconfiguration of four engineering programs at Arkansas State University were among changes approved Friday by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board (AHECB) during its quarterly meeting. The Bachelor of Science in Public Health was approved to be offered through...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

I-40 Mississippi River Bridge now open after protests

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — Update: The I-40 Mississippi River Bridge is open now. On Sunday between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge will begin closing due to protestors in the area. All traffic will be diverted towards I-55 South in...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Blytheville and its police force need your help finding the culprit behind a series of “explosions” in its community. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy