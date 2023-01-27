Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
EAB Sports Network Local Broadcast Schedule: Week of January 30, 2023
This week’s EAB Sports Network local broadcast schedule includes Stuttgart Ricebirds, DeWitt Dragons, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Arkansas State Red Wolves basketball. All dates and times below are subject to change. Monday, Jan. 30SEC BasketballEric Musselman LiveCountry 97.3 KDEW FM/106.9 KXFE FM7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31SEC BasketballArkansas Razorbacks v. Texas...
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
Kait 8
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
KFVS12
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple vehicle crashes. The roadway was reopened Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation travel map at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, January 30, both lanes were closed. The Missouri...
In response to West Memphis protests, Gov. Sanders authorizes Arkansas National Guard
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been many protests in response to the January 7 brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, the man killed after a Memphis traffic stop. Since then five officers have received murder charges, and there has been an outrage against police brutality happening across the country.
Kait 8
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after placing their schools on “soft lockdown” Monday morning, Westside Consolidated School officials announced that a culprit had been identified. According to a news release shared on social media just after 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, the district announced the lockdown had been lifted.
Kait 8
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Many Region 8 residents woke up to power outages Tuesday morning and dangerous road conditions. They can expect to see more issues this week with more rounds of sleet and freezing rain. Many schools were closed Tuesday morning due to inclement weather. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry...
neareport.com
New Health Degree Program at Arkansas State Approved by State Board
JONESBORO – A new degree program in public health and reconfiguration of four engineering programs at Arkansas State University were among changes approved Friday by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board (AHECB) during its quarterly meeting. The Bachelor of Science in Public Health was approved to be offered through...
KATV
Tyre Nichols protests force closure of I-40 Mississippi River bridge Saturday afternoon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police closed the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday due to protests following the release of footage showing Tyre Nichols' brutal beating during a traffic stop. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that Arkansas Highway Police would close the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge from 4...
I-40 Mississippi River Bridge now open after protests
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — Update: The I-40 Mississippi River Bridge is open now. On Sunday between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge will begin closing due to protestors in the area. All traffic will be diverted towards I-55 South in...
Kait 8
Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Blytheville and its police force need your help finding the culprit behind a series of “explosions” in its community. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.
