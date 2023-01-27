Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is now open for the 2023 MLB season!

Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is officially LIVE for the 2023 season!

We know many of you have been waiting to make your fantasy baseball plans as the start of the MLB season gets closer. The wait is over — sign up today!

Everything you love is back for the 2023 version of our game. But even if you're new to fantasy baseball and/or need a refresher on how to play, we have you covered.

Yahoo Fantasy will help you get ready to draft with advice from some of the best analysts in the business, including Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski.

[Batter up: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Amped to prepare for your draft? Our analysts already have their overall rankings live for your usage. And that's just the start of our draft content. We will be delivering original articles and videos all draft season showcasing breakouts, sleepers, busts, team over/unders, MVP and Cy Young candidates along with draft strategy tips, bold predictions and much more.

After drafts wrap up and we’re ready to play ball, we’ll keep you up to speed all season long with waiver wire advice, emerging trends, trades to pull off, prospects to stash and more so you can stay ahead of the competition on your journey towards that coveted fantasy baseball trophy!

And be sure to follow us on Twitter for ongoing fantasy tips for both season-long and Daily Fantasy.

Fantasy Plus has these new features to help you, too

Draft Scout analyzes your fantasy league's draft in real time to suggest the top available players to pick who will add the most projected value to your team. It's available for everyone to try in mock drafts but for subscribers only in real drafts.

Last 7 Day ADP is available on the Draft Analysis page on the web and in the draft client. It will give you a comparison of players being drafted higher or lower in the past week.

Trading List notifications are sent when someone in your league takes an action on the Trading List.

Closer Depth Chart provides an in-depth editorial analysis of role and stability for closers on each MLB team. This was launched at the end of last year but we wanted to make sure you were aware that this is available in the Research section on the web and Players tab in the mobile apps.

Now go sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Fantasy Plus (try 7 days for free) to start prepping for the 2023 season. Good luck!