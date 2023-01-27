Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating stealing cases in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stealing case that occurred in the 8100 block of South Industrial Drive in the Cedar Hill area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell say the incident happened on January 17th at the Cedar Hill Game Room. My...
mymoinfo.com
Crawford County Man Arrested for Stealing Tiny Home
(Cherryville) A Crawford County man, who allegedly stole a house, was arrested Saturday after deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department received a search warrant to search a property in Cherryville. A news release from the sheriff’s department says the “tiny home” was found on that property on White...
kjluradio.com
St. James man arrested with numerous stolen items and substantial amount of meth
A Phelps County man is behind bars for a multitude of crimes, including stolen items and drugs. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office reports it worked with numerous agencies Saturday to serve a search warrant at a home in St. James. During the search, officers seized numerous stolen and defaced firearms, outdoor gear, power tools, numerous vehicles, a substantial amount of methamphetamine, and other controlled substances.
myleaderpaper.com
Vehicles broken into, money stolen in three Fenton-area subdivisions
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in the Samara Estates, Winter Garden and Winter Lake subdivisions off Old Hwy. 141 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Vehicles belonging to at least 13 people were broken into during the thefts, which occurred early Jan. 19.
kjluradio.com
Steelville man arrested after exiting stolen "tiny home"
A Crawford County man is arrested for stealing numerous items including a tiny home. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reports it responded to White River Loop near Cherryville on Saturday after receiving information about the location of a possible stolen tiny home that was reported earlier this month in Steelville.
DEA: Fentanyl theft goes beyond one hospital
The Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis says the story we brought you last week about thousands of doses of narcotics missing from SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton is part of a larger problem.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from Imperial dealership found burnt in St. Louis
A 2020 Mercedes Benz stolen from Elite Motors STL, 5231 Hwy. 61-67, in Imperial was set on fire and burned in St. Louis. The car was worth about $80,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An employee parked the car outside the dealership at about 6 p.m. Jan. 17,...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering
A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
kjluradio.com
Jury trial begins Monday for man accused of brutal murder outside St. James motel
A jury trial begins Monday for a Pennsylvania man accused of a brutal murder in Phelps County. Josue Martinez is charged with fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James, outside a St. James motel in 2021. Court records state surveillance footage shows Martinez stab Wethy twice unprovoked. When Wethy attempted to get away, Martinez allegedly stabbed him at least 12 more time. Video then shows Martinez going through Wethy’s pockets.
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
Juvenile driver flees traffic stop, strikes MSHP trooper with stolen Kia
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Driving a stolen Kia, a juvenile struck a MSHP trooper in St. Peters Saturday evening, a MSHP spokesperson confirmed. As the trooper spoke to the driver during a traffic stop in the east bound lanes of I-70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive, the driver took off, striking the trooper.
Two arrested in Rolla after police seize fentanyl, meth
ROLLA, Mo. – Two people are behind bars after police recovered fentanyl, meth and other illegal drugs during a warrant search in Rolla. Police arrested Brandon M. Deluca, 44, and Jessica M. Inman, 35, in the investigation. On Thursday, a task force consisting of Rolla officers and other agencies...
kjluradio.com
Rolla man arrested on drug charges following long-term undercover investigation
A Phelps County man is facing drug charges following what police are calling a “long-term” narcotics investigation. Brandon Deluca, 44, of Rolla, was charged earlier today with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.
kjluradio.com
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
kjluradio.com
Cuba man arrested for making threats against county court
A Crawford County man is arrested for making threats against the 42nd Circuit Judicial Courts. Faron Fulliam, 31, of Cuba, was taken into custody Friday. He’s facing charges of tampering with a judicial officer and first-degree harassment. He’s being held with no bond. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office...
kjluradio.com
Search continues for missing Fulton woman
The search continues for a missing Fulton woman. Jennifer Dudenhoeffer, 35, was last seen January 8 in the Holts Summit area. She’s described as a white female, with brown hair and eyes. She stands 5’2” and weighs 132 pounds. Authorities report her blue 2010 Honda Civic with Massachusetts plates is also missing.
KMOV
Granite City man pleads guilty to having firearm as felon
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A 30-year-old man from Granite City was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm while out on supervised release. Donnie A. Sherrell was on release for other gun convictions. He pleaded guilty in court Thursday. He will...
Woman struck by gun, robbed in Central West End
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect who hit a woman with a firearm and robbed her in the Central West End.
kjluradio.com
State Fire Marshall investigates fire at Jefferson City business
A fire is under investigation at the Jefferson City U.S. Rents-It on Industrial Drive. The Jefferson City Fire Department was called to the business just after 10 a.m. Monday to respond to a structure fire. Employees reported visible fire in the lower retail area. When crews arrived, smoke was visible...
kjluradio.com
St. James man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fatal dose of Fentanyl
A Phelps County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl is headed to prison. Dennis Stanley, of St. James, pleaded down last week to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance were dropped. Stanley was sentenced to ten years in prison.
