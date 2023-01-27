With its somewhat more grounded depictions of military life and interpersonal tragedy, 2019’s fantastic tactical RPG Three Houses was a break from the optimism of most Fire Emblem games. Despite the unprecedented popularity of that game, the series’ latest, Fire Emblem Engage, is a return to its fairytale roots. And as I played the game, I realized quickly that Engage was also taking inspiration from another source: the mobile gacha game Fire Emblem Heroes. As Nintendo’s first billion-dollar mobile game, it’s easy to understand why the developers chose that success story to influence their vision of the Fire Emblem multiverse. Unfortunately, what made for a solid mobile game ultimately doesn’t translate well to this console gaming experience.

