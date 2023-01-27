ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Fire Emblem Engage Is Stealing Players' Most Emotional Kill

Imagine that you’re forced into the emotionally turbulent situation of murdering your own evil parent. Right as you work up the nerve and give a heartfelt speech about it, some random ally kills them in front of your eyes. I should feel bad, but I haven’t stopped laughing. For a few unfortunate Fire Emblem Engage’s players, the chain attack mechanic has managed to ruin one of the most emotional moments in the game.
Dead Space RemakeExploit Earns You Infinite Money, Ammo

Motive Studio’s Dead Space remake is a bloody slow-crawl to victory, one that might be made easier with an exploit spotted by a Reddit user earlier this week. The exploit lets players pop out endless Pulse Rifle ammo to exchange for currency, a process one commenter in that Reddit remembers using with the Detonator weapon in Dead Space 2. Though Motive’s remake made some changes to Dead Space, it looks like the franchise’s helpful exploit stays put. Keep reading to learn how to use it.
Fire Emblem Engage:

With its somewhat more grounded depictions of military life and interpersonal tragedy, 2019’s fantastic tactical RPG Three Houses was a break from the optimism of most Fire Emblem games. Despite the unprecedented popularity of that game, the series’ latest, Fire Emblem Engage, is a return to its fairytale roots. And as I played the game, I realized quickly that Engage was also taking inspiration from another source: the mobile gacha game Fire Emblem Heroes. As Nintendo’s first billion-dollar mobile game, it’s easy to understand why the developers chose that success story to influence their vision of the Fire Emblem multiverse. Unfortunately, what made for a solid mobile game ultimately doesn’t translate well to this console gaming experience.

