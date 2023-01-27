Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. For decades, key stewards...
Citrus County Chronicle
Louisiana special session to tackle insurance crisis begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As insurers in Louisiana flee the state and residents face exorbitant, and in some cases unaffordable, property insurance costs lawmakers returned to the Capitol Monday for a special legislative session to address the ongoing crisis. In a state decimated by hurricanes in 2020 and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
Citrus County Chronicle
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia's Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication
DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors. Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida GOP leaders want to get rid of gun permits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Saying gun owners don't need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida's House speaker proposed legislation Monday to eliminate concealed weapons permits, a move Democrats argue would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe. Republican leaders, including...
