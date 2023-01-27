NFL world reacts to Joe Burrow, Super Smash Bros news

Even though Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be the best quarterback in the NFL right now , is already the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history , and is one win away from leading his team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in just his third season in the league, he’s just a regular guy at his core.

During a press conference ahead of Sunday’s AFC title game showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Burrow revealed that he and his teammates are prolific Super Smash Bros players and that they play the game on road trip flights.

And the night before Sunday’s game, that’s probably what you’ll find him doing.

“Joe Burrow said he plays Super Smash Bros on road trip flights, since his film study is essentially done by that point. What does he do the night before a game now that there’s no other football to watch? ‘Probably play more Super Smash,'” Bengals reporter Andrew Gillis said in a tweet.

Burrow went on to reveal that he primarily plays with Ness in the game.

It’s safe to say that Burrow probably won over a few new fans with this information – or perhaps lost some, given his controversial player choice.

[ Andrew Gillis ]

