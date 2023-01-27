Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
U of I President Appeals for Funding to Offset Costs Stemming From Student Murders
BOISE - University of Idaho President C. Scott Green made an emotional funding appeal Friday. Fighting back tears. Green urged legislative budget-writers to fund Gov. Brad Little’s $1 million request, designed to cover costs stemming from the Nov. 13 slayings of four U of I students. The money would cover increased Idaho State Police patrols, enhanced campus security and counseling services, among other costs.
Feds Allocate Over a Million Dollars to Improve WSU Infectious Diseases Research Lab in Pullman
PULLMAN - The federal government has allocated over a million dollars to Washington State University to improve a Pullman lab that researches infectious diseases. The money is in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that was signed by President Joe Biden last month. According to a post on the institution’s website, $1.36 million has been earmarked for the Paul G. Allen School for Global Health.
University of Idaho Spring Enrollment up 2.1 Percent
MOSCOW - Spring enrollment at University of Idaho is up. Undergraduate enrollment increased 3.5% to 6,505 over Spring 2022. Graduate student enrollment declined slightly to 1,929 from Spring 2022’s enrollment of 1,938. Overall, enrollment is up 2.1% to 9,375. Dual credit enrollment is not yet finalized but is expected...
WSU Toxicologist Receives Award for Groundbreaking Research
PULLMAN - Washington State University Pharmaceutical Sciences Associate Professor John Clarke has been announced as this year's recipient of the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Achievement Award. One of the highest honors given by the SOT, Clark receive the award for his significant contributions in research, service, and education to the...
Area High School Students to Receive Free Help with Financial Aid Applications
WASHINGTON - Local area high school students and their families will soon have a new, free resource for help with their college financial aid applications. Financial aid outreach specialists will provide information and support in completing both the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA). These specialists meet with students in the high schools through scheduled appointments and other activities.
fox29.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
Neill Public Library's 'Food for Fines' Campaign to Benefit the Pullman Community Action Center
PULLMAN - Throughout the month of February, Neill Public Library in Pullman will collect non-perishable items to benefit the Pullman Community Action Center as part of the library's 'Food for Fines' campaign. Those who may have overdue fees with the library can also use this as an opportunity to help...
'Hats on for Paxtin': Local Schools Come Together to Raise Money for Middle School Student Who Was Burned
LEWISTON - Multiple schools in Lewiston are having a "Hats On" day on Friday in support of a Jenifer Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering serious burns. According to a Gofundme page, Paxtin was leaning over the bathroom counter when his shirt caught fire on a candle that was lit on the counter. Following the accident, Paxtin had to be transported to the pediatric burn ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Idaho Fish & Game Offering Several Upcoming Hunter Education Course Opportunities in the Clearwater Region
LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game will soon offer several hunter education courses in the Clearwater Region. Some of the classes will be certified for both hunter and bowhunter education. Between February and April, one course is scheduled to be held in Kamiah, one course will be offered in Genesee, and three courses will be offered in Lewiston.
'Hats on for Paxtin': Jenifer Middle School Students to Raise Money for Fellow Classmate
LEWISTON - On Friday, January 27, Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston, ID will have a 'Hats on Day' in support of a student who was seriously burned last week. According to the Lewiston School District, Jenifer Middle School students came together "in true Burro form" asking if they could support him and his family with a 'Hats on for Paxtin' Day. On Friday, a donation of any amount will allow students to wear a hat in class for the day.
Ama Oforiwaa Aduonum to Perform 'Walking With My Ancestors: Cape Coast Castle' at Lewis-Clark State College
LEWISTON - Award-winning playwright and performer Ama Oforiwaa Aduonum will perform her one-woman show “Walking with My Ancestors: Cape Coast Castle” at Lewis-Clark State College’s Silverthorne Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Aduonum will also lead a workshop on African drumming and dance on the following day.
'Yes for CHS' Push for Voter Approval on new Clarkston High School Kicks-Off Next Week
CLARKSTON - Next week, the Yes for CHS Committee will begin their campaign supporting the Clarkston School District’s efforts to secure voter approval of a bond to complete the vision for Clarkston High School. Community members are invited to the campaign kickoff event, planned for 5:30 - 7:30 pm...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room Last Weekend
The WSU student found dead inside of his dorm room over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Luke Tyler, according to a press release from Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon where they found the body of Tyler inside...
KLEWTV
KLEW Community Hero: Lewiston city crews response to reservoir rupture
During the January 18, 2023 reservoir rupture in the City of Lewiston, crews from within the public works department stepped up and worked around the clock. Eight days after the rupture, the boil water order was lifted but the work continues. City officials say many employees who are on that job are also directly affected by the emergency. That is why they are KLEW Community Heroes.
Moose and elk captures are set to begin January 29 in Latah, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties
According to Idaho Fish and Game, moose and elk captures are set to begin Jan 29, 2023. Helicopters may be observed flying low and slow over Latah and Clearwater Counties. Biologists will be using helicopters to dart, capture and collar moose as part of a long-term survivability study. Depending on...
Lewiston City Reservoir Rupture Update, January 25, 2023
LEWISTON - Carol Maurer, the City of Lewiston Public Information Officer, reports that City of Lewiston Public Works Department has been working around the clock to restore regular service to water customers still under the boil water order. Crews started draining the affected reservoir this morning and will be complete with this step by the end of the day.
Multiple people hospitalized after wreck on U.S. 95 North of Potlatch
POTLATCH - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on US 95 near milepost 371, near the Latah and Benewah County line. A silver, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound, in the left lane, on US 95 near milepost...
pullmanradio.com
New Alert System For Your Phone from Latah County Sheriff’s Office
The Latah county Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Latah county Disaster Services department has announced a new alert system that will send emergency notifications straight to your phone. The alert system is powered through Everbridge to notify you of emergency situations in your area. to sign up for the notifications, click the link or scan the QR code.
Preparing your outdoor animals to beat the cold
LEWISTON - When the weather dips into cold and freezing temperatures, especially at night, humans stay cozy by turning on heaters and pulling out extra blankets. Food animals, on the other hand, require special preparation to stay warm and survive cold weather conditions. Dr. Isabelle Louge, a clinical assistant professor...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0