ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

U of I President Appeals for Funding to Offset Costs Stemming From Student Murders

BOISE - University of Idaho President C. Scott Green made an emotional funding appeal Friday. Fighting back tears. Green urged legislative budget-writers to fund Gov. Brad Little’s $1 million request, designed to cover costs stemming from the Nov. 13 slayings of four U of I students. The money would cover increased Idaho State Police patrols, enhanced campus security and counseling services, among other costs.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Feds Allocate Over a Million Dollars to Improve WSU Infectious Diseases Research Lab in Pullman

PULLMAN - The federal government has allocated over a million dollars to Washington State University to improve a Pullman lab that researches infectious diseases. The money is in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that was signed by President Joe Biden last month. According to a post on the institution’s website, $1.36 million has been earmarked for the Paul G. Allen School for Global Health.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

University of Idaho Spring Enrollment up 2.1 Percent

MOSCOW - Spring enrollment at University of Idaho is up. Undergraduate enrollment increased 3.5% to 6,505 over Spring 2022. Graduate student enrollment declined slightly to 1,929 from Spring 2022’s enrollment of 1,938. Overall, enrollment is up 2.1% to 9,375. Dual credit enrollment is not yet finalized but is expected...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

WSU Toxicologist Receives Award for Groundbreaking Research

PULLMAN - Washington State University Pharmaceutical Sciences Associate Professor John Clarke has been announced as this year's recipient of the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Achievement Award. One of the highest honors given by the SOT, Clark receive the award for his significant contributions in research, service, and education to the...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Area High School Students to Receive Free Help with Financial Aid Applications

WASHINGTON - Local area high school students and their families will soon have a new, free resource for help with their college financial aid applications. Financial aid outreach specialists will provide information and support in completing both the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA). These specialists meet with students in the high schools through scheduled appointments and other activities.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
fox29.com

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors

Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

'Hats on for Paxtin': Local Schools Come Together to Raise Money for Middle School Student Who Was Burned

LEWISTON - Multiple schools in Lewiston are having a "Hats On" day on Friday in support of a Jenifer Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering serious burns. According to a Gofundme page, Paxtin was leaning over the bathroom counter when his shirt caught fire on a candle that was lit on the counter. Following the accident, Paxtin had to be transported to the pediatric burn ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Offering Several Upcoming Hunter Education Course Opportunities in the Clearwater Region

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game will soon offer several hunter education courses in the Clearwater Region. Some of the classes will be certified for both hunter and bowhunter education. Between February and April, one course is scheduled to be held in Kamiah, one course will be offered in Genesee, and three courses will be offered in Lewiston.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

'Hats on for Paxtin': Jenifer Middle School Students to Raise Money for Fellow Classmate

LEWISTON - On Friday, January 27, Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston, ID will have a 'Hats on Day' in support of a student who was seriously burned last week. According to the Lewiston School District, Jenifer Middle School students came together "in true Burro form" asking if they could support him and his family with a 'Hats on for Paxtin' Day. On Friday, a donation of any amount will allow students to wear a hat in class for the day.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

KLEW Community Hero: Lewiston city crews response to reservoir rupture

During the January 18, 2023 reservoir rupture in the City of Lewiston, crews from within the public works department stepped up and worked around the clock. Eight days after the rupture, the boil water order was lifted but the work continues. City officials say many employees who are on that job are also directly affected by the emergency. That is why they are KLEW Community Heroes.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston City Reservoir Rupture Update, January 25, 2023

LEWISTON - Carol Maurer, the City of Lewiston Public Information Officer, reports that City of Lewiston Public Works Department has been working around the clock to restore regular service to water customers still under the boil water order. Crews started draining the affected reservoir this morning and will be complete with this step by the end of the day.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

New Alert System For Your Phone from Latah County Sheriff’s Office

The Latah county Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Latah county Disaster Services department has announced a new alert system that will send emergency notifications straight to your phone. The alert system is powered through Everbridge to notify you of emergency situations in your area. to sign up for the notifications, click the link or scan the QR code.
Big Country News

Preparing your outdoor animals to beat the cold

LEWISTON - When the weather dips into cold and freezing temperatures, especially at night, humans stay cozy by turning on heaters and pulling out extra blankets. Food animals, on the other hand, require special preparation to stay warm and survive cold weather conditions. Dr. Isabelle Louge, a clinical assistant professor...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy