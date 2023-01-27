ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
NECN

Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say

A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival

CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
CONCORD, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
Dianna Carney

The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston Location

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has revealed exciting news about its Newbury Street location!. Johnny Cupcakes is a bakery-themed t-shirt shop with cupcake-themed merchandise. The flagship location immerses visitors in the experience by inviting them to enter the "frosting-scented retail store through a giant vintage oven." When a customer makes a purchase, their t-shirt is even served to them "out of a smoking vintage oven."
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LOWELL, MA
iheart.com

One TikToker Hides Tiny Felt Animals Around Boston To Help Spread Joy

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Boston TikToker is spreading joy around the city one felt narwhal at a time. Karen Tran, who goes by tinyfeltedjoy on TikTok, uses her creative abilities to try and bring happiness to strangers around Boston. "I hide little felted animals all around Boston for...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fatal Haverhill house fire claims lives of resident, pet dog

HAVERHILL, Mass — Haverhill officials are investigating a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a resident and their pet dog Saturday night. According to a statement from the Department of Fire Services, Haverhill fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls for a house fire on 9th Avenue shortly before 4:45 p.m. The firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring out of the second floor of the multi-family home.
HAVERHILL, MA
Syracuse.com

Remembering Christa McAuliffe 37 years after Challenger disaster (Your Letters)

This Saturday, Jan. 28, is the 37th anniversary of that tragic day on which the U.S. Space Shuttle Challenger exploded in midair 73 seconds after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts on board. One of them was Christa McAuliffe, a Social Studies teacher from Concord, New Hampshire, selected by NASA as the first “Teacher in Space.” The explosion was carried on live TV to horrified viewers around the world.
CONCORD, NH
