Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Logan Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple, set to be arraigned
A Vermont accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail in April 2022 is set to be arraigned on several charges in connection with the couple’s alleged killing. On Monday at 10 a.m., Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, is set to be arraigned...
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
Have You Heard the Recording of JFK Being an Angry New England Sports Fan?
By now, you’ve probably seen “the greatest of all time” (barf) LeBron James having a toddler-level freakout when he didn’t get a foul call against the Celtics. In case you missed it, here’s the man they call a “better player than Bird” and the “new Michael Jordan” acting like a seagull just stole his fried dough:
NECN
Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say
A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
WMUR.com
Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival
CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston Location
(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has revealed exciting news about its Newbury Street location!. Johnny Cupcakes is a bakery-themed t-shirt shop with cupcake-themed merchandise. The flagship location immerses visitors in the experience by inviting them to enter the "frosting-scented retail store through a giant vintage oven." When a customer makes a purchase, their t-shirt is even served to them "out of a smoking vintage oven."
Fast-acting firefighters save farm animals from fire in West Newbury
Firefighters in West Newbury were able to rescue animals from a fire that was threatening to engulf a barn Sunday night. Fire crews arrived at 74 Maple Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. to find a barn housing goats enflamed. The firefighters immediately deployed a fire hose and extinguished the fire...
WMUR.com
Homicide of 11-year-old girl found in Sandown remains unsolved 54 years later
SANDOWN, N.H. — The death of an 11-year-old girl found in Sandown remains unsolved after 54 years. Debra Horn disappeared from her Allenstown home on Jan. 29, 1969, authorities said. She slipped on ice and bumped the back of her head walking to school that morning, according to a...
First Street in Dover, New Hampshire, Closed Monday for Old Courthouse Work
The delivery of walls to the old courthouse will close First Street in Dover on Monday. The street will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow a mobile crane to unload the prefabricated walls. Traffic on Central Avenue will also be impacted, as the crane will be...
Missing Man, 31, Found In Marblehead Died In 'Innocent' Cold Plunging Accident
The family of a missing man who was a "dive in head first kind of guy" got closure after authorities found his body seven weeks after he was last seen. 31-year old Mike Gray, of Peabody, waded into frosty water at Juniper Beach in Salem on December 10, 2022 to clear his mind with his hobby of …
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina - For the first time since announcing his intention to run for president again in 2024, former U.S. President Donald Trump walked the campaign trail on Saturday. He visited two states with early voting, despite criticism that his campaign has gotten off to a poor start.
iheart.com
One TikToker Hides Tiny Felt Animals Around Boston To Help Spread Joy
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Boston TikToker is spreading joy around the city one felt narwhal at a time. Karen Tran, who goes by tinyfeltedjoy on TikTok, uses her creative abilities to try and bring happiness to strangers around Boston. "I hide little felted animals all around Boston for...
Fatal Haverhill house fire claims lives of resident, pet dog
HAVERHILL, Mass — Haverhill officials are investigating a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a resident and their pet dog Saturday night. According to a statement from the Department of Fire Services, Haverhill fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls for a house fire on 9th Avenue shortly before 4:45 p.m. The firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring out of the second floor of the multi-family home.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
Remembering Christa McAuliffe 37 years after Challenger disaster (Your Letters)
This Saturday, Jan. 28, is the 37th anniversary of that tragic day on which the U.S. Space Shuttle Challenger exploded in midair 73 seconds after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts on board. One of them was Christa McAuliffe, a Social Studies teacher from Concord, New Hampshire, selected by NASA as the first “Teacher in Space.” The explosion was carried on live TV to horrified viewers around the world.
