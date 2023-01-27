ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate

Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse

Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
Former five-star QB makes big transfer move

A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight

The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
Insider reveals surprising Derek Carr update

It’s been clear for several weeks that the Derek Carr era is over in Vegas as the Las Vegas Raiders. Last month, reports surfaced that the team is reportedly intending to trade the veteran quarterback and Carr even sent a very heartfelt goodbye to the fanbase before sending a cryptic tweet revealing some potential bad blood behind the scenes. And now, it looks like the ordeal has taken another surprising turn.
Fans have stunning reaction to Bengals player’s key penalty

Joseph Ossai will regret this play for the rest of his life. The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end sat on the bench in tears at the end of the AFC Championship Game as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their win. Teammates came over to console him, to no avail. Ossai made...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement

The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
