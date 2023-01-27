Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate
Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse
Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban let one of his top recruits and a starter go for NIL money demands
You have to love Nick Saban. He said NIL would change the game and boy was he right. According to a report, Saban had no problems letting a top recruit and one of his own players go recently after they asked for over $1 million combined from the school. Saban...
Former five-star QB makes big transfer move
A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
What did Tony Romo say during Bengals-Chiefs game that’s causing social media uproar?
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight
The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
Insider reveals surprising Derek Carr update
It’s been clear for several weeks that the Derek Carr era is over in Vegas as the Las Vegas Raiders. Last month, reports surfaced that the team is reportedly intending to trade the veteran quarterback and Carr even sent a very heartfelt goodbye to the fanbase before sending a cryptic tweet revealing some potential bad blood behind the scenes. And now, it looks like the ordeal has taken another surprising turn.
Fans have stunning reaction to Bengals player’s key penalty
Joseph Ossai will regret this play for the rest of his life. The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end sat on the bench in tears at the end of the AFC Championship Game as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their win. Teammates came over to console him, to no avail. Ossai made...
Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during NFC Championship loss, NFL world reacts
During the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cameras panned to Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When 49er fans saw Jimmy G, injured and out with an ankle injury, he was smiling ear-to-ear. This did not sit well with some fans who thought he should be...
Nick Saban kicks tires on Jeremy Pruitt as Alabama continues search for next defensive coordinator
Alabama coach Nick Saban has reached out to former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt regarding the Crimson Tide's vacant defensive coordinator position, sources tell CBS Sports. It is believed no offer has been made at this time, and Alabama would not speak on Pruitt's candidacy when contacted for comment. Sources indicate...
LOOK: NFL legacy Jerome Bettis Jr. visits Alabama on Junior Day
Over the weekend Alabama hosted its annual Junior Day on campus as recruits from the class of 2025 flocked to Tuscaloosa. One such visitor was the son of an NFL legend and Hall of Fame member. According to multiple reports, Jerome Bettis Jr., the son of the former Pittsburgh Steeler...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
Former Vols player chooses bizarre transfer destination that will have fans scratching their heads
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout is transferring for a second time in his collegiate career and his choice is a bit….bizarre. Shrout, who transferred from Tennessee to Colorado after the 2020 season, is transferring to Arkansas State to play for former Vols head coach Butch Jones. According to...
Current Alabama Assistant 'Viable Candidate' For Coordinator Role
Alabama football is currently looking for an offensive and defensive coordinator following the departures of Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding. While former Alabama DC and Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been the most talked-about name for the defensive coordinator position, a new report ...
