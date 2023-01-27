It’s been clear for several weeks that the Derek Carr era is over in Vegas as the Las Vegas Raiders. Last month, reports surfaced that the team is reportedly intending to trade the veteran quarterback and Carr even sent a very heartfelt goodbye to the fanbase before sending a cryptic tweet revealing some potential bad blood behind the scenes. And now, it looks like the ordeal has taken another surprising turn.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO