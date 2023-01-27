ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, VA

Franklin News Post

Augusta Free Press

Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Orange County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Kristina Simpson was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 14000 block of Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset. Her clothing description and direction of travel is...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating the homicide of a Charlottesville man. CPD announced Sunday, January 29, that officers were called out to Grove Street around 9:40 p.m. yesterday for a report of shots fired. There, they say they found 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith dead inside a parked SUV. He had been shot multiple times.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

WTOP

Fredericksburg police investigate 10-year-old’s attempted abduction

Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl from an apartment complex Friday afternoon. It happened in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said, the victim was walking near...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Man arrested, stolen car recovered in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Stafford man’s true identity was revealed after his arrest for possession of stolen property ton Sunday. Just after noon, . Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Shop Road. He arrived to find an unoccupied Hyundai Elantra partially blocking a lane of travel. As Deputy Eastman prepared to tow the vehicle, a man approached on foot carrying a gas can. The man explained he was the owner of the vehicle and had run out of gas.
STAFFORD, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County

A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford

Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says Saturday afternoon. Deputy C.R. Szentkuti observed two off-road motorcycles being operated on Warrenton Road near Olde Forge in south Stafford. As he attempted to make a traffic stop, the motorcyclists fled into Olde Forge and onto a dirt trail.
STAFFORD, VA
WRIC TV

Man hurt in Richmond shooting Sunday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A man is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond Sunday night. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to 110 North 18th Street for a person shot at 9:14 p.m. A man was found there with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RICHMOND, VA
fredericksburg.today

City Police investigating reported attempted abduction

The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating a reported attempted abduction of a ten-year-old juvenile from the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex. Friday afternoon at about 4:15 pm, the victim was walking near the leasing office. An adult male got out of his parked vehicle and engaged in conversation with the juvenile before grabbing her and placing her hands behind her back. The victim was able to escape and ran home. The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

