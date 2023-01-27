Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Man facing felony charges after televised police chase in Virginia
A young Spotsylvania man has been charged with several felony charges following a high-speed pursuit Friday night that was featured on a national television program. Colby Michael Trowbridge, 20, is charged with felony eluding, abduction, felony hit and run and several other offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies arrest man for DUI, allegedly staggering around Target while drunk
A man is facing several charges after allegedly driving drunk and staggering around a Target store while intoxicated, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, deputies said they responded to the Target on Stafford Market Place in Virginia on Jan. 26 after getting a call about an intoxicated man at the store.
Augusta Free Press
Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
‘It’s still hurtful’: Mother reflects, man accused of killing Xavier Hill arrested
The mother of Xavier Brown says she can now breathe a sigh of relief after the Richmond Police Department reported that a suspect had been arrested.
Augusta Free Press
Orange County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Kristina Simpson was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 14000 block of Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset. Her clothing description and direction of travel is...
NBC 29 News
Wait til you see who adopted dog shot in Richmond after 'miraculous' recovery
Two weeks after the unthinkable happened in a South Richmond home, a dog who was shot by his owner is being adopted by one of the officers who worked the case.
wsvaonline.com
Arrest made in connection with high speed chase
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Madison County that sent another person to the hospital. According to state police, 35-year-old Joseph N. Jenkins was arrested Friday after a pursuit was initiated by a Waynesboro police officer. The high-speed pursuit continued in Rockingham County, where his vehicle was disabled by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office. Jenkins is facing felony charges including eluding of law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
WTOP
Fredericksburg police investigate 10-year-old’s attempted abduction
Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl from an apartment complex Friday afternoon. It happened in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said, the victim was walking near...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Police investigating Saturday night murder of man in parked SUV
A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a parked SUV in the 1100 block of Grove Street in Charlottesville late Saturday night. The victim was identified by Charlottesville Police as 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Smith was found as officers responded to the scene at 9:41...
Police: Woman killed after exiting moving car in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Richmond Highway and slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive. As the car slowed, the passenger opened the door and got out while it was still in motion.
fredericksburg.today
Man arrested, stolen car recovered in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Stafford man’s true identity was revealed after his arrest for possession of stolen property ton Sunday. Just after noon, . Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Shop Road. He arrived to find an unoccupied Hyundai Elantra partially blocking a lane of travel. As Deputy Eastman prepared to tow the vehicle, a man approached on foot carrying a gas can. The man explained he was the owner of the vehicle and had run out of gas.
Bay Net
CCSO Officer, US Marshals Locate And Arrest Wanted Fugitive In Virginia
WALDORF, Md. – On January 23, PFC Rickard of the CCSO’s Warrant Unit, along with the US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force, located Brian McCane, Sr., 38, of Lusby, MD, who was wanted in connection with an assault that occurred last month. On December 25, the...
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford
Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says Saturday afternoon. Deputy C.R. Szentkuti observed two off-road motorcycles being operated on Warrenton Road near Olde Forge in south Stafford. As he attempted to make a traffic stop, the motorcyclists fled into Olde Forge and onto a dirt trail.
WRIC TV
Man hurt in Richmond shooting Sunday night
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A man is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond Sunday night. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to 110 North 18th Street for a person shot at 9:14 p.m. A man was found there with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police have released photos of a woman they say broke into a vehicle and then fraudulently cashed checks. HPD said the suspect was driving a gray Ford Explorer with stolen tags, and attempted to alter her appearance with a wig and glasses at a separate bank. This suspect is also related to a similar incident in Staunton.
fredericksburg.today
City Police investigating reported attempted abduction
The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating a reported attempted abduction of a ten-year-old juvenile from the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex. Friday afternoon at about 4:15 pm, the victim was walking near the leasing office. An adult male got out of his parked vehicle and engaged in conversation with the juvenile before grabbing her and placing her hands behind her back. The victim was able to escape and ran home. The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.
