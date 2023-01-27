ID Sought For Mercedes In Child Luring Investigation: Hopatcong Police

Suspect vehicle Photo Credit: Hopatcong Police via Facebook

UPDATE: The suspect vehicle and driver have been identified, police have confirmed.

Recognize this Mercedes? Police in Hopatcong say it may have been involved in a child luring incident on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27.

The driver pulled over on Broadway, opened the door, and told the child to get in around 8 a.m., police said in a release.

The driver is believed to be a clean-shaven white man between 30 and 40 years old wearing a black jacket.

The child backed up and a witness yelled at the driver, who police say fled the area in an unknown direction.

The vehicle may have been a 2010-2014 C300 Mercedes Benz, they added.

An update to the investigation was posted a short time later:

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Det. Giordano at (973) 398-5000 or send an email to Rgiordano@hopatcongpolice.org.

