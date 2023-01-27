Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Severe Weather Team: SCHOOL CLOSINGS
The FOX23 Severe Weather Team is tracking a winter weather advisory. For school closings and delays, click here. If you are a school official you can go to www.fox23.com/closingsadmin to update your listing. Check weather alerts by county here. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
KOKI FOX 23
Nonprofit helping formerly incarcerated women opens thrift store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A new thrift store opened in midtown Tulsa on Saturday. It’s part of a nonprofit that aims to help formerly incarcerated women. Bianca Caampued, a cofounder of Return to Hope, outlined what the nonprofit does. “We are here for the opening of the Return to...
tulsapeople.com
Booker T. hits big anniversary in 2023
Booker T. Washington High School is celebrating 110 years of unparalleled academic access for students. Opened by Ellis Walker Woods in 1913, BTW’s original four-room frame building was established to ensure Black children could receive an excellent education and make an impact on the world. Named one of the...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
Tulsa families prepare to lose expiring emergency SNAP benefits
Oklahomans depending on SNAP Emergency Allotments will have to find another way to feed their families as the COVID-19 relief program expires nationwide in February.
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' 100, Remembered As Generous With 'Infectious Energy'
The woman known as Tulsa's Rosie the Riveter has passed away. Marina Metevelis lived to be 100 and will be laid to rest on Friday. Instead of flowers, the family asks that people consider making a donation to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or to the VFW post downtown, where Metevelis rarely missed an event, and touched so many lives.
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery
The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
tulsapeople.com
Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar
These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
Midtown Tulsa hospital placed on lockdown after shooting
TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people were...
pokesreport.com
Are the Sooners Copycatting Oklahoma State in Football Recruiting?
STILLWATER – Okay, before the masses that regularly wear crimson and cream go crazy and start flooding social media with complaints about this site or anything and everything to do with Pokes Report and Oklahoma State, please read these clearly defined observations from covering the football recruiting process for 39-years.
tulsapeople.com
All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs
Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
Former Claremore Businessman Faces Federal Tax Evasion Charge
A former Claremore businessman faces a federal tax evasion charge. Phil Albert is also accused of embezzling millions from his former company. The embezzlement case dates back to 2019 and has not seen any action in court in more than a year. This new tax evasion charge was just filed...
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
tulsapeople.com
Local loaves: Country Bird Bakery's must-have sourdough bread
Standing in line at the Country Bird Bakery feels special — like you’re in on a secret. But the word is quickly getting out about this artisanal bakery that’s open only on Saturdays. At Cat Cox’s small-batch bakery, 1644 E. Third St., early birds get first-choice, and...
news9.com
Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism
Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
