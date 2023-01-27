Homeowners aren’t the only people who can get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Alabama suffered a rash of storms Jan. 12. Any residents including those who rented their home in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties whose homes or property were damaged by storms, straight-line winds or tornadoes can apply for FEMA assistance.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO