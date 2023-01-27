Read full article on original website
Update: Holt standoff ends without incident Sunday
A man wanted in Tuscaloosa on drug charges was arrested without incident Sunday after he barricaded himself inside a home near the old Holt High School in Holt. Lafarr Coleman, 31, had barricaded himself inside the home after law enforcement officials attempted arresting him on an active warrant for first-degree marijuana possession.
