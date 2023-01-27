ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

wvua23.com

Update: Holt standoff ends without incident Sunday

A man wanted in Tuscaloosa on drug charges was arrested without incident Sunday after he barricaded himself inside a home near the old Holt High School in Holt. Lafarr Coleman, 31, had barricaded himself inside the home after law enforcement officials attempted arresting him on an active warrant for first-degree marijuana possession.
HOLT, FL
wvua23.com

Want to help Selma? Tuscaloosa taking up donations through Feb. 3

The city of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for residents in Selma impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado. Donations can be dropped off through Friday, Feb. 3, at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue fire station. Most-needed supplies include:. Nonperishable food. Toiletries. Diapers for babies and adults. Other supplies needed include:. Bottled...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

FEMA: Renters who suffered tornado damage can apply for assistance

Homeowners aren’t the only people who can get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Alabama suffered a rash of storms Jan. 12. Any residents including those who rented their home in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties whose homes or property were damaged by storms, straight-line winds or tornadoes can apply for FEMA assistance.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama hosts conference focused on ADHD discussion

The University of Alabama held its 15th annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference this week. The two-day conference is used a tool to educate counselors, parents, employers and people in general about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and how to better understand the 5% to 10% of people who have it. Experts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Bright Spots: Local cheerleader performs at Citrus Bowl

The word “cheer” is defined as “shouting for joy, in praise or encouragement or giving comfort or support.”. Paul W. Bryant High School senior Kecie Erby could be added to that definition, as she’s a splendid example. Kecie is among the hundreds of high school cheerleaders...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

