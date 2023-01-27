ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvua23.com

Bright Spots: Local cheerleader performs at Citrus Bowl

The word “cheer” is defined as “shouting for joy, in praise or encouragement or giving comfort or support.”. Paul W. Bryant High School senior Kecie Erby could be added to that definition, as she’s a splendid example. Kecie is among the hundreds of high school cheerleaders...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Want to help Selma? Tuscaloosa taking up donations through Feb. 3

The city of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for residents in Selma impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado. Donations can be dropped off through Friday, Feb. 3, at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue fire station. Most-needed supplies include:. Nonperishable food. Toiletries. Diapers for babies and adults. Other supplies needed include:. Bottled...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

T-Town Cornhole finds popularity in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa has sports that everyone can enjoy but there is always room for more. T-Town Cornhole is a Tuscaloosa cornhole club that was started in 2019 and has witnessed great success. T-Town Cornhole withstood the 2020 pandemic by staying the course and trusting its process. Over the past year, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama hosts conference focused on ADHD discussion

The University of Alabama held its 15th annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference this week. The two-day conference is used a tool to educate counselors, parents, employers and people in general about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and how to better understand the 5% to 10% of people who have it. Experts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Update: Holt standoff ends without incident Sunday

A man wanted in Tuscaloosa on drug charges was arrested without incident Sunday after he barricaded himself inside a home near the old Holt High School in Holt. Lafarr Coleman, 31, had barricaded himself inside the home after law enforcement officials attempted arresting him on an active warrant for first-degree marijuana possession.
HOLT, FL
wvua23.com

Birmingham elementary school students win trip to Kennedy Space Center

After becoming Eastern United States Robotics Champions, a group of 10- and 11-year-old students from Birmingham are being rewarded with a trip to the Kennedy Space Center. In November, the Birmingham City Schools’ Martha Gaskins Elementary School’s robotics team swept multiple categories in a national robotics competition. “This...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

FEMA: Renters who suffered tornado damage can apply for assistance

Homeowners aren’t the only people who can get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Alabama suffered a rash of storms Jan. 12. Any residents including those who rented their home in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties whose homes or property were damaged by storms, straight-line winds or tornadoes can apply for FEMA assistance.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy