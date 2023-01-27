Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
Woman Alleges Conor McGregor Attacked Her Aboard Yacht: ‘I Thought That He Was Going To Kill Me’
Conor McGregor is facing some serious allegations. According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the former two-division UFC Champion has been accused of hitting a woman on his yacht last summer in Ibiza, Spain. The incident allegedly took place following McGregor’s birthday bash on July 16th. The alleged victim, 42, says...
UFC Legend Struck By Car
Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
MMAmania.com
It’s official! Logan Paul, UFC strike big-money deal for 2023 — ‘I could cry’
The YouTube star, who also dabbles in both boxing and professional wrestling, recently signed a deal with Dana White and Co. to make PRIME the official sports drink of UFC, so expect to see his logo splattered across the Octagon (and many other places) when the promotion resumes its 2023 fight campaign.
papermag.com
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18
MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31
Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
thecomeback.com
World reacts to horrible Hulk Hogan news
There have been several superstars throughout the history of professional wrestling, but none have made a greater impact than Hulk Hogan. But unfortunately, it appears that the legendary professional wrestler and entertainer has had some unfortunate health issues lately that have left him in pretty bad shape. During a recent...
Comments / 13