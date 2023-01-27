ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rickey Smiley's Son Has Died

Comedian and radio legend Rickey Smiley is mourning the loss of his son. Host of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, he took to Instagram to reveal the devastating news about the death of his son, Brandon Smiley. "I just had bad news this morning," Smiley began in the video. "I'm on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus. Pray for Brandon's mother and his father Taurus and his sister Taylor, and everybody. I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets," he concluded, noting that he wanted to let his fans know before news broke via tabloids. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.

