Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
Related
selmasun.com
Hibbett Sports gives away new items to tornado victims in partnership with Selma groups
Hibbett Sports donated items to tornado victims in a giveaway on Jan. 25 in a partnership with other Selma organizations. The retailer ordered boxes of clothes, shoes, jackets, hats and more for children, women and men for the giveaway after hearing of the need from Selma assistant manager Cymethia Rudolph, whose house on Old Orrville Road was hit by the tornado.
selmasun.com
Gov. Ivey: Selma shows resilience in its rise from the tornado
Two weeks after touring the streets of a tornado-ravaged Selma, Gov. Kay Ivey returned to the Queen City to make a big announcement that a $1.3 million aviation flight school and maintenance program was coming to Craig Field as part of an economic development win for Dallas County. “It shows...
selmasun.com
Former Selma City Councilman Cecil Williamson dies at 82
Former City Councilman Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr. passed away Jan. 27 at the age of 82. Williamson was active in many Selma organizations. He served as Selma City Councilman for 16 years, including serving as President from 2010-2012. He also was elected to the Dallas County Board of Education and...
selmasun.com
MMI set to benefit from new aviation academy coming to Craig Field
Marion Military Institute will soon benefit from Selma's new aviation program coming to Craig Field. Col. David Mollahan, President of MMI, said the school is finalizing a contract with Aeropro Aviation, a subsidiary of Resicum International, to provide flight training support for cadets at the two-year community college in Marion.
selmasun.com
Red Cross closes emergency shelter at Selma High two weeks after EF2 tornado
The Red Cross emergency shelter at Selma High has closed, a little over two weeks after an EF2 tornado destroyed homes and business on Jan. 12. Dallas County Emergency Management says assistance has been provided to those citizens that were in the shelter, so it did not need to stay open.
selmasun.com
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to give away free clothes, food on Saturday
The Selma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will give away free clothes and food on Saturday, Feb. 4 in partnership with Sophia Kingston Elementary School. "We are thankful for the new partnership with Pure Artistry Community Outreach of Montgomery as they are providing all of the food and drinks," said a post on the sorority's Facebook page. "Again we must thank all who have supported our commitment to serve our community now and in the days to come."
selmasun.com
2023 baseball, softball schedule for Morgan Academy
Morgan Academy's baseball and softball schedule has been released, with the first game set for Feb. 14. Feb. 14: Macon East (Softball only) - Macon East at 4 p.m. (JV,V) Feb. 16-17: Gator Classic (Softball only) - Clarke Prep (Time TBA) Feb. 24: Wilcox (Baseball only) - Home at 4...
Comments / 0