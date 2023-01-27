FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State returns to Moby Arena this week, hosting Utah State on Thursday for Education Day at 11 a.m. The Rams will welcome thousands of fifth and sixth graders from the Poudre and Thompson School Districts for the matinee. CSU will finish the week hosting the Cowgirls on Saturday at 1 p.m., for the first edition of the Border War.

