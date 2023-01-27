SP Orian LLC, A Premier American Manufacturer of Textile Floor Coverings, Today Announced Two Major Additions to Its Sales and Marketing Team

Read full article on original website
gsabusiness.com
New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees
A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
WLOS.com
Building where seniors receive nutrition, other services to close temporarily
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sammy Williams Senior Center, operated by the Council on Aging of Henderson County and owned by the Hendersonville Housing Authority, has closed temporarily while testing is conducted due to a suspicion of possible mold. Staff and volunteers at the center notified its members Friday,...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
FOX Carolina
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
greenvillejournal.com
Big crowds come out for Daylight Burritos’ San Diego-style breakfast burritos
Growing up in San Diego, Richard Mata’afa skipped class to get burritos in high school. When he moved to Alabama for school and later moved to Greenville in 2016, he would first want to get a California burrito the second he visited home. Although working at Northwood Middle School...
power98fm.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of Greenwood County residents work to secure funding and replace 130-year-old dam before it breaches
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The Upstate has a big dam problem. And its ripple effect impacts communities miles downstream. Now, a group of more than a thousand concerned residents is working together to prevent what could be one of the worst environmental disasters in South Carolina history. "If that...
Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash over construction of new facility
The Greenville Transit Authority responded to backlash over construction of its new Greenlink bus maintenance facility.
gsabusiness.com
Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin
Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate Beat: TobyMac’s ‘Hits Deep’ tour brings the best in contemporary Christian music to Bon Secours
The Hits Deep tour, which hits the Bon Secours Wellness Arena this Sunday, is like the Super Bowl of contemporary Christian music. Headlined by Grammy-award-winning, platinum-selling Christian MC TobyMac, the lineup also features Crowder, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick and Terrian. It’s a virtual who’s who of modern spiritual pop music.
Worker rescued after accident on Upstate job site
A worker at an Upstate construction site has been rescued after being injured in an accident. The incident happened Friday morning at a new school site in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Officials: Multiple unexplained deaths at West Greenville home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville. The Coroner’s Office says there are now multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call in regards to several people...
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
greenvillejournal.com
Congregation Beth Israel selects Sharon Cohen as Rabbi
Congregation Beth Israel, a conservative Jewish synagogue in Greenville, has chosen Sharon Cohen as the temple’s Rabbi. She was officially installed in the position on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at 425 Summit Drive. “Having grown up in Tennessee and having spent two decades working as a rabbi and...
gsabusiness.com
Organizers set date for 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta in Greenville
The 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta is scheduled for April 30 at High Spirits Hospitality’s new location, Events at Judson Mill, at 701 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville. “We are thrilled to host Tacos ‘N Tequila in our brand new event space,” Tammy Johnson, president and CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, said in a news release. High Spirits Hospitality is the company behind the fiesta. “We hope Greenville is ready to eat tacos and drink Lunazul Tequila cocktails with us again this year.”
WYFF4.com
Driver identified in deadly head-on crash with tractor-trailer
A driver was killed in a head-on crash that involved a tractor-trailer, according to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller says that the crash happened on Thursday a little after 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 221 near Studebaker Road. According to Miller, the driver was...
FOX Carolina
‘Finding the light’: Upstate woman living with Seasonal Affective Disorder
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lack of sunlight this time of the year leads to many not feeling like themselves and struggling to just be. It’s a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD),. Karen Culbertson, a Greer resident, has been diagnosed with SAD. She said when the...
