Anderson, SC

SP Orian LLC, A Premier American Manufacturer of Textile Floor Coverings, Today Announced Two Major Additions to Its Sales and Marketing Team

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago
gsabusiness.com

New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees

A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
GREENVILLE, SC
power98fm.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin

Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Upstate Beat: TobyMac’s ‘Hits Deep’ tour brings the best in contemporary Christian music to Bon Secours

The Hits Deep tour, which hits the Bon Secours Wellness Arena this Sunday, is like the Super Bowl of contemporary Christian music. Headlined by Grammy-award-winning, platinum-selling Christian MC TobyMac, the lineup also features Crowder, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick and Terrian. It’s a virtual who’s who of modern spiritual pop music.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Congregation Beth Israel selects Sharon Cohen as Rabbi

Congregation Beth Israel, a conservative Jewish synagogue in Greenville, has chosen Sharon Cohen as the temple’s Rabbi. She was officially installed in the position on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at 425 Summit Drive. “Having grown up in Tennessee and having spent two decades working as a rabbi and...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Organizers set date for 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta in Greenville

The 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta is scheduled for April 30 at High Spirits Hospitality’s new location, Events at Judson Mill, at 701 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville. “We are thrilled to host Tacos ‘N Tequila in our brand new event space,” Tammy Johnson, president and CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, said in a news release. High Spirits Hospitality is the company behind the fiesta. “We hope Greenville is ready to eat tacos and drink Lunazul Tequila cocktails with us again this year.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver identified in deadly head-on crash with tractor-trailer

A driver was killed in a head-on crash that involved a tractor-trailer, according to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller says that the crash happened on Thursday a little after 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 221 near Studebaker Road. According to Miller, the driver was...
SPARTANBURG, SC

