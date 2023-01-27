Read full article on original website
Free tax aid program for Mass. residents starts Monday in Worcester
Tax season is here and it’s time to collect and collate the paperwork, dig out receipts from unused purses and figure out how to file state and federal taxes. An onerous task. But for Massachusetts’ lowest-wage earners, help is available. The Massachusetts Association for Community Action, a network...
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Governor Healey offers sympathetic ear in business address
NEWTON, MASS. – Three weeks into her tenure in the corner office, Gov. Maura Healey told business leaders her administration is ready to “do more” to address their pressing concerns and targeted workforce strain, tax relief and health care investment as broad areas of focus. Addressing hundreds...
workboat.com
Avangrid moves to pull out of Massachusetts power agreements
Rebuffed by Massachusetts utility regulators, offshore wind developer Avangrid is appealing to the state courts for release from power purchase agreements for its Commonwealth Wind project. In a notice recently filed with the state Supreme Judicial Court of Suffolk County, Avangrid says that 1,200-megawatt Commonwealth Wind construction off Martha’s Vineyard...
When Are Mainers Getting That $450 to Help With Our Heating Bills?
Remember a few weeks ago the news most Mainers were getting help with heating costs?. Where is that assistance? According to WMTW, if you are eligible, you should start seeing those $450 winter energy assistance checks this week! The department of Administrative and Financial Services said the first round of payments will be in the mail by the end of this week.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts Latinos worry about high cost of living, significant housing expenses
Massachusetts' sizable Latino population is feeling a disproportionate impact from racial and economic disparities, particularly when it comes to housing. Almost three in four Latino residents in Greater Boston are renters, according to The Boston Foundation’s research center Boston Indicators, and they're feeling the burden of ever-increasing rents. Latino home owners are also struggling with high costs of living.
Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts
In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MA Families Facing Food Insecurities Could See Savings of $2,000 Per Year
Massachusetts is still struggling with food insecurity. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts ranks near the top of the list when it comes to families struggling to keep food on the table in their households. In the Berkshires, I have spoken with folks from local food pantries like the People's...
Dorchester wholesale bakery cited for over $440,000 in wage and labor citations
Dutch Maid Bakery and five Dorchester temp agencies were cited for 30 violations of state wage and labor laws by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office. A Dorchester wholesale bakery and five temp agencies that helped staff the bakery have been cited over $440,000 for 30 wage and labor violations by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.
Massachusetts Ranks Among Top States for Haunted Homes in the U.S.
With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts groups rallying in support of newly filed rent control bill
Several Massachusetts groups are getting behind a rent control bill that they believe will have a positive impact on tenants. At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the front steps of the State House, rent control advocates will rally in support of newly filed rent control enabling legislation that “introduces a clearer framework for municipal rent control than other local option bills filed in recent years, with stronger tenant protections and stronger limits on rent increases,” according to supporters.
wgbh.org
Workforce shortages are at 'crisis point,' Healey says
Gov. Maura Healey recognizes that Massachusetts is an expensive place to work and live, so she told business leaders Thursday that the state should emphasize its offerings that can’t be tallied in a checkbook. “It’s a state that believes we should address climate issues, that stands for the right...
Some Info On Massachusetts Houses Featuring 2 Front Doors
Massachusetts homeowners: this may sound strange, but throughout The Bay State, single family residential dwellings have not one but TWO front doors as this feature is quite common in many American homes that were built in the 18th and 19th centuries! Here’s why:. The ultimate scenario proves that two...
Did you win? Somebody in the state is $33 million richer thanks to Mega Millions
Talk about getting 2023 off to a great start! If you’re a lottery player, this might be good news for you…. Somebody is over $33 million richer, courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery game. Lottery officials report the winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Massachusetts for the Tuesday, January 24 drawing.
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road
I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
New Week Means New Mass State Police Sobriety Checkpoints For 2/3 & 2/4
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced more sobriety checkpoints for later this week. These sobriety checkpoints are being held on different days...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County lawmaker refiles previously rejected bill on postpartum depression days before Duxbury tragedy
A Bristol County lawmaker has made multiple attempts, one just days ago, to revive a bill she brought to Beacon Hill concerning postpartum depression. Carole Fiola, who is a state rep for the 6th Bristol District that covers parts of Fall River and Freetown, is the lead sponsor on a bill that has been rejected multiple times and she hopes a recent tragedy will shine more light on the issue and get the legislation passed.
Massachusetts’ Wealthiest Person Is Worth A Cool $20 Billion; No, It’s Not Robert Kraft
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard some chatter regarding the big Mega Millions winning ticket being sold in Belchertown, MA on Tuesday at a local Stop & Shop there. Massachusetts has sold merely winning tickets (jackpot) since Mega Millions' inception. This time the winning ticket...
