Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Rowan County Arts Council accepting grant applications through February

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Arts Council is now accepting applications for North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program ARPA Funding subgrants through February 28, 2023. This is not the annual Grassroots Grants funds received annually from the State of North Carolina. The North Carolina General Assembly allocated...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Utility company raising the water rate in Iredell County

Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year. During a special-called meeting Friday morning, the board voted to rescind the previous academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022. ‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. Updated: 20 minutes ago.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Schools teacher was arrested for assaulting a student during school hours, the sheriff’s office says. The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27. Officers conducted an investigation that showed 63-year-old Teresa Campbell, of Statesville, assaulted a student. Campbell...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CATS union reaches tentative agreement to avoid bus drivers strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System operators have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike after months of labor contract negotiations. This is a tentative agreement on a contract and there’s still a vote to come. However, it is a big step following three rejected labor contracts and months of negotiations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death

Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles. Featuring John Carter, Dr. Jen Pope & Katherine Murphy. Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams

In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

6 Fun Date Ideas Around Union County

Whether you've got a hot date or a not date, Charlotte's night-life scene is loads of fun. Both close to home here in Union County as well as in our neighboring towns (Fort Mill and Charlotte), grab your date - whomever that may be - and paint the town!. 3901...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Into the Woods Jr. to be presented in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players are presenting the musical Into the Woods Jr., at the Norvell Theater. Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods Jr. features all of the familiar...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Construction begins on new Aeronautica Landing at Carowinds

It's part of Carowinds' 50th-anniversary celebration. A local printing expert showed off some of his Charlotte-branded creations. Nine artists across the region that designed or painted 'Charlotte' letters for a tourism breakfast this week. Using music to connect and cope. Updated: 21 hours ago. A local program is using music...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two injured after car crashes into Mecklenburg County Courthouse

‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. The No. 1 goal of these express bus routes is to cut the ride time for students and the drive time for drivers. Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year. Updated: 17 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Update on the old Lincoln County Courthouse

LINCOLNTON – It’s been several months now since court operations were moved from the old Lincoln County Courthouse in downtown Lincolnton to the new one on Justice Drive. While it may seem like decisions on what to do with the building may have stalled, that’s far from the truth.
LINCOLNTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI

RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

