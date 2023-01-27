Read full article on original website
Union County school board votes, 6-3, to rescind school calendar change
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education voted, 6-3, Friday to rescind its calendar change that would have started school earlier each year. The board adopted a school calendar change in a special remote meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, that would have started school earlier each year on Aug. 9. With Friday’s vote, that decision has now been rescinded.
Rowan County Arts Council accepting grant applications through February
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Arts Council is now accepting applications for North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program ARPA Funding subgrants through February 28, 2023. This is not the annual Grassroots Grants funds received annually from the State of North Carolina. The North Carolina General Assembly allocated...
Union County board reverses vote to defy NC school calendar law
The Union County school board backed down Friday from its decision to defy North Carolina’s school calendar law, with most members maintaining a defiant tone but saying a lawsuit filed by parents left them no choice. Todd Price was among six members who voted to rescind the decision to...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools teacher named to Curriculum Associates’ 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Curriculum Associates has named Felecia Young of Knox Middle School in Salisbury to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country. According to a news release, Young was chosen from...
Utility company raising the water rate in Iredell County
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Schools teacher was arrested for assaulting a student during school hours, the sheriff’s office says. The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27. Officers conducted an investigation that showed 63-year-old Teresa Campbell, of Statesville, assaulted a student. Campbell...
CATS union reaches tentative agreement to avoid bus drivers strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System operators have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike after months of labor contract negotiations. This is a tentative agreement on a contract and there’s still a vote to come. However, it is a big step following three rejected labor contracts and months of negotiations.
Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals announce February events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2023 season of the Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals program is off to a strong start with three events scheduled in the month of February. Professionals who live or work in Rowan County and are between the ages of 18-45 are invited to attend.
Licensed counselor Felice Hightower offers advice after release of Tyre Nichols body camera footage
Some parents will receive lower refund due to Child Tax Credit change
CHARLOTTE — Some parents will be in for a big surprise when they sit down to do their taxes this year. Changes have been made to the Internal Revenue Service’s Child Tax Credit, and some have experienced what they call “refund shock.”. The Child Tax Credit is...
Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
Charlotte community hosts prayer worship event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols
A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death
On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams
In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
6 Fun Date Ideas Around Union County
Whether you've got a hot date or a not date, Charlotte's night-life scene is loads of fun. Both close to home here in Union County as well as in our neighboring towns (Fort Mill and Charlotte), grab your date - whomever that may be - and paint the town!. 3901...
Into the Woods Jr. to be presented in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players are presenting the musical Into the Woods Jr., at the Norvell Theater. Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods Jr. features all of the familiar...
Construction begins on new Aeronautica Landing at Carowinds
Two injured after car crashes into Mecklenburg County Courthouse
Update on the old Lincoln County Courthouse
LINCOLNTON – It’s been several months now since court operations were moved from the old Lincoln County Courthouse in downtown Lincolnton to the new one on Justice Drive. While it may seem like decisions on what to do with the building may have stalled, that’s far from the truth.
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
