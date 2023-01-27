Read full article on original website
Merchant Incentives, Rewards Boost UAE Shopper Satisfaction 11% YOY
For the second year in a row, the UAE has topped PYMNTS’ Global Digital Shopping Index. The findings of the 2023 Global Digital Shopping Index, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, show that consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — compared to those in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Mexico and India — experienced the least friction when shopping and paying for grocery and retail products.
Versatile Credit and American First Finance Provide Prequalification to Merchants
Versatile Credit and American First Finance are now helping merchants reduce the risk of unnecessary credit checks. Their new deployment brings together Versatile Credit’s credit aggregation and customer acquisition tool and American First Finance’s technology that facilitates alternative financing and lease-to-own solutions, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release.
CoinDesk
Are There Tech Solutions to the Privacy and Compliance Trade-Offs for CBDCs?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) has the potential to give authorities more information on users and their transactions as well as facilitate detection, supervision, monitoring and law enforcement efforts. However, this opens the central bank to criticisms that CBDCs could be used as a surveillance tool not only by itself, but by banks and payment service providers that are part of the CBDC ecosystem.
Worldline and ING Expand Card Partnership
Worldline has announced an extended card issuing and processing arrangement with ING. The French multinational payment company said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release that it has signed a new multiyear contract to provide debit and credit card issuing and processing services for the Dutch bank across multiple countries.
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
Could This Vaccine Become Sanofi's Latest Blockbuster?
This vaccine candidate could be approved in newborns and infants later this year.
US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame
US inflation has steadily cooled since mid-2022, thanks to large interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. However, a four-month drop in the dollar is threatening to derail that trend by raising the cost of imported goods. The dollar index has fallen by more than 11% from a peak reached in...
$18 a dozen: how did America’s eggs get absurdly expensive?
Producers blame avian flu for the soaring costs, but one farmers’ group is airing accusations of price-gouging
Oil falls 2% as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped 2% on Monday, extending losses as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks weighed on demand and Russian exports remained strong.
Motley Fool
This Major Bank Will Stop Making Personal Loans. Here's Why
One personal loan option may no longer be on the table for you. Goldman Sachs is exiting the personal loan space to focus on other initiatives. If you have a personal loan through the banking giant, stay tuned for details, but don't assume your balance is forgiven. If you need...
Biometrics Emerge as Consumers’ Favorite Form of Authentication
The traditional password remains the most common authentication method modern consumers use for online transactions. This, as new PYMNTS and Entersekt research in the January “Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions” report revealed that for most, they wish it weren’t. The contemporary digital banking evolution...
Federal Reserve Denies Digital Asset Bank Custodia’s Application
The Federal Reserve Board has denied digital asset bank Custodia Bank’s application. The Fed said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that the Wyoming-based digital asset bank’s submitted application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System was inconsistent with factors required under the law. It noted that Custodia Bank does not have federal deposit insurance and proposed to engage in “novel and untested” crypto activities.
BMW of North America Taps Stripe to Power Online Payments
BMW of North America has selected Stripe as its primary payments infrastructure. The financial infrastructure platform will facilitate the automaker’s U.S. vehicle preorders and online purchases of extended warranties, maintenance and digital services, Stripe said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “Our primary focus at BMW is to...
US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
A U.S. general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the country will be at war with China by 2025, according to several outlets that obtained a copy of the communication. “I hope I am wrong,” Gen. Mike Minihan, a four-star Air Force general who leads the Air Mobility Command (AMC), said in…
Central Bank of Nigeria Delays Demonetization by 10 Days
Nigeria’s central bank has pushed back the deadline for taking old banknotes out of circulation. In a statement issued on Sunday (Jan. 29), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele said the deadline for exchanging old naira banknotes for newer redesigned bills has been extended by 10 days, giving people until Feb. 10 to swap old currency for new.
Visa Q1 Led by Travel Surge and 20% New Payment Volume
Visa reported fiscal first quarter results that showed continued strides in new payment flows, including Visa Direct and contactless payments. Payments volume for the three months ending Dec. 31 increased 7% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis. Cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe, was up 31%. As had been seen...
B2B Shipping Platform Fr8Tech Teams With Trucking Firm Majoba
B2B shipping firm Freight Technologies has increased its reach by partnering with trucking company Majoba. The companies announced their collaboration Monday (Jan. 30), saying that Mexico-based Majoba Logistics would onboard its fleet to Freight Technologies’ (Fr8Tech) Fr8App platform, allowing the companies to provide a broader range of products and services to their customers.
Atlantic Money Says Wise Delisted It From Price Comparison Website
Atlantic Money has accused international money transfer service Wise of stifling competition. In a statement on its website on Friday (Jan. 27), the foreign exchange (FX) startup expressed its frustration at being delisted from Wise’s price comparison service, which allows consumers to compare the cost of cross-border transfers from different providers.
Crypto Exchanges Face Uphill Battle for EU Regulatory Approval
As European regulators crack down on unlicensed crypto exchanges, gaining approval is proving challenging. Last week, for instance, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central bank, announced that it had fined the crypto exchange Coinbase €3.325 million (about $3.6 million) for operating in the country without a license prior to the firm being granted one in September of last year.
FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US
FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
