A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday February 2, 2023 at Fairview Cemetery in Center, Texas with Linda Searcy officiating. After graduating Center High School, Givvie went on to marry the love of her life (Leon) while he was serving in the Navy during the Korean War. She went on to graduate from college with a degree in business and worked her entire career with AT & T and became one of the first women managers in her division. This was a testament to her ability to excel in business and her personal life.

