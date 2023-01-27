Read full article on original website
Giovanna Mooney Searcy
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday February 2, 2023 at Fairview Cemetery in Center, Texas with Linda Searcy officiating. After graduating Center High School, Givvie went on to marry the love of her life (Leon) while he was serving in the Navy during the Korean War. She went on to graduate from college with a degree in business and worked her entire career with AT & T and became one of the first women managers in her division. This was a testament to her ability to excel in business and her personal life.
Jimmy Dale Hagler
Jimmy Dale Hagler, 72, of Center, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born on December 30, 1950, in Center, Texas, to the late L.E. Hagler and Alice Wiggins Hagler. Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Monday, January 30, 2023, at...
Helen C. Hill Williams
I J Hill (Brenda) Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, Hicks Chapel 6:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. Committal will be at Rather Cemetery and repass at Pineywoods Outreach Center. Due to COVID 19, masks are required during visitation and funeral services. All safety procedures are strictly enforced. Service entrusted...
VFW Post 8904 Observes Vietnam Peace Accord of 1973 on 50th Anniversary
January 27, 2023 - VFW Post 8904 and Auxiliary observe the Vietnam Peace Accord of 1973 on its 50th anniversary Friday, January 27, 2023. VFW Post 8904 Quartermaster Larry Hume welcomed everyone in present for the program at the Veterans Memorial and introduced Kenneth Ramsey, Post Chaplain, to give the opening prayer. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Panola College Baseball Starts 2023 Season
January 30, 2023 - Panola College Baseball opened up the 2023 campaign this past weekend. The newly renovated Jim Reeves Memorial Turf field was nothing short of spectacular. The Ponies took the first two games of the series on Friday, and then Saturday’s contest was cancelled due to rain after attempting to play.
“My First Ice Cream” by Doug Fincher
January 30, 2023 - I woke up at 2:00 this morning and recalled something that happened to me years ago…. in Center, Texas. My earliest life memories began when I was three years old and I ate my first ice cream on June 19th of that year. My parents made home-made ice cream on that day every year to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Mother was 15 years old and Daddy was 20 when Daddy eloped with her, drove to Mansfield, La. and got married by lying about her age. And every year…without fail… on June 19th, they got us kids together to make ice cream.
Joaquin ISD Board Notice of Special Meeting, Feb. 2 Agenda
January 30, 2023 - Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2023 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a special meeting at 5pm, at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached to...
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 4 Calls for Week of Jan. 22-28
January 30, 2023 - The Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department had a fairly average call volume for the week of January 22nd through 28th with 4 calls. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. Sunday at 12:26pm a page was received in regards to a grass fire in a pasture...
Lady Tigers Take 89-26 Home Basketball Win over Lady Dragons
The Tenaha Lady Tigers varsity basketball team took an 89-26 District 23 2A win over the visiting Shelbyville Lady Dragons. The win gives THS a 28-2 overall record and a 10-0 conference mark. Shelbyville is at 10-15, 3-6. The Lady Tigers held a 20-5 lead after the first period and...
TxDOT Crews Pre-Treat in Preparation of Winter Storms
January 30, 2023 - Lufkin District crews will pre-treat bridges and problematic areas in Houston, Nacogdoches, and Shelby counties in preparation for any winter weather that could impact these areas this week. Crews will also monitor and prepare for heavy rainfall expected later this week by inspecting drainage structures to...
Valentine Pop Up Shop This Saturday (Pd. Ad.)
January 30, 2023 - A Valentine Pop Up Shop will be featured Saturday, February, 4, 2023 from 10am - 3pm at Abundant Love Ministries Life Center located at 1426 1/2 Shelbyville Street in Center, Texas. The pop up will include: Boutique clothes, custom made t-shirts, boutique bows, infant and toddler...
Dragons Earn 71-66 District Basketball Win Over Tigers
The Shelbyville Dragons varsity basketball team won a District 23 2A battle over Tenaha on Friday by a 71-66 score. The win moved the Dragons season mark to 17-7 and their conference record moves to 4-3 with five games left in the regular season. Tenaha now stands at 13-14 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
Joe’s Italian Restaurant Hosting New Member, Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
January 27, 2023 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Staff invite the public to join them at a New Member/Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting for Joe’s Italian Restaurant on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:30 am. They are located at 130 Nacogdoches Street in Center on the Historic Downtown Square and are open Tuesday through Sunday 11:00 am until 9:00 pm.
