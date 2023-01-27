Trump's 2024 presidential campaign struggling in key early state



F ormer President Donald Trump is not receiving endorsements or gaining traction for his 2024 presidential run among leaders in the crucial swing state of Iowa .

The Hawkeye State is the first state in the GOP's nominating process, with its famous caucus set to be held in roughly one year, but most Republicans are keeping "their options open."

DESANTIS SUPPORTERS TO BOOST GOVERNOR AT NEW HAMPSHIRE GOP MEETING

“I can assure you most Republicans I know are not jumping on board” with the former president, Sherill Whisenand, a GOP activist from Iowa, told Bloomberg . “The diehards are still there, but rank-and-file Republicans are definitely keeping their options open.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA), along with Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Joni Ernst (R-IA), has not made an endorsement in the 2024 election, with Bloomberg reporting Grassley and Reynolds did not answer Trump when he called to ask for an endorsement.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa.



Trump finished second, behind Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), in the 2016 Iowa caucus.

The former president is making a campaign stop in South Carolina, another early primary state, and will be joined by Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who have both endorsed Trump, at an event in Columbia on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Trump's 2024 campaign has been off to a slow start, with no other candidates declaring for the GOP primary and most prominent figures deferring their endorsements until a later date.