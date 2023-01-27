ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

WBKO

Warren East Football Head Coach resigns after six years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After six seasons at the helm of Warren East Football, Head Coach Jeff Griffith will be resigning from the head coaching position. In his personal statement he says “I have informed my players of my decision to resign my position as head football coach at Warren East High School, and with that will soon be retiring from education after 28 years. I am confident in leaving the football program with a strong returning nucleus of players with high expectations heading into the 2023 season. The underpinnings of the program are as strong as they have been from middle school to high school in a long time.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow High’s Starr signs to play with University of the Cumberlands

GLASGOW — Glasgow High football player Chase Starr signed a letter of intent Friday to play with the University of the Cumberlands. Starr has played football for four years. During that time, he was named to the 2021 SKY Conference Second Team Defense, and the 2022 SKY Conference First Team Defense. He was also a part of the 2020 and 2021 District Championship teams and was named to the 2021 Regional Championship team.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Reptile and exotics show comes to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Reptile and Exotics Show took place at Sloan Convention Center on Saturday afternoon, bringing reptiles native to countries all around the world, to south central Kentucky. Although all the animals were available for purchase, this family-friendly event encouraged everyone to encounter the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and clouds roll through the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Monday afternoon will remain dry until our next round of showers moves in around 9pm. With temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s Monday evening, freezing rain and drizzle could cause slick spots on the roadways.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of “Nashville’s most wanted” fugitives who’s been on the run for years has been arrested in Bowling Green, according to police. 26-year-old Jose Demaso Hernandez was on Nashville’s top 10 most wanted list for his role in a deadly vehicle crash that left 2 people dead and injured 3 others including a child in August of 2020.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
953wiki.com

Carter Lumber Co. To Invest $8.1 Million, Create 86 Full-Time Jobs With New Warren County Location

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced leaders at Carter Lumber Co., one of the nation’s largest lumberyard businesses, will expand its presence in Bowling Green with an $8.1 million investment creating 86 quality jobs. The new construction is part of the company’s rebuilding efforts following the devasting tornadoes that impacted much of Western Kentucky in December 2021.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We hit a midnight high in the 40s earlier today, but temperatures will only crash from here on out. Most of today looks partly cloudy and cool, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s before ur next frontal system arrives later this afternoon. A first alert weather day has been issued because of the hazardous winter weather expected late tonight and into early Tuesday. Moisture and warmer air will ride up and over colder air at/just above the ground to cause a period of light freezing rain (possibly mixed with sleet, esp. N of BG) to get going late Monday evening. The best chance for seeing icing/glazing comes roughly between 9pm Mon and about 6am Tue.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Hampton Premium Meats moving to new building Feb. 6

Hampton Premium Meats will be moving to its new building right next to its historic location on Pembroke Road on Monday of next week. Owners say the new building will have more options including a grill to serve Hampton Premium Meats products as breakfast and lunch items, which will open a few weeks after the retail store.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

New K-9 in town in Allen County

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A new furry recruit is joining the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Sulley and his handler Sergeant Tabor are in the early stages of training, according to the sheriff’s office. The two plan to train together for the next two months before heading out for duty.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville

30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkms.org

Electric vehicle battery supplier locating in Simpson Co.

The electric vehicle footprint is growing in Kentucky with the announcement of a new manufacturer in Simpson County. Liochem e-Materials announced plans on Thursday to create 141 jobs related to the production of battery materials for the EV industry. Liochem President John Easley says Franklin is a good fit for...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY

