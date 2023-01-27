Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Related
krcgtv.com
Columbia Fire Department gets new arson dog, K-9 Tony
The Columbia Fire Department added a new member to its team. Tony is an accelerant detection canine, or an arson dog. Tony was teamed with Battalion Chief Jim Pasley. Pasley and Tony trained for four weeks in Concord, New Hampshire. Pasley has been a certified arson K-9 handler since 2017...
Columbia Missourian
Songs originally written by enslaved people performed in educational presentation
Following St. Luke United Methodist Church's Sunday service, the pews were still packed at 3 p.m. when Celestine Hayes began her presentation. The now-retired longtime Columbia Public Schools music teacher spent roughly an hour performing and discussing around 15 songs that were originally written and sung by enslaved people in North America.
kjluradio.com
Freezing rain prompts some central Missouri schools to cancel Monday classes
Boonville R-1 Cooper County R-4 in Bunceton. College Park Christian Academy in Columbia (2 hour delay) Columbia Public Schools (2 hour delay) High Road School of Boone County (2 hour delay) State Technical College in Linn (Classes start at 10 a.m.)
Columbia Missourian
Ashland cafe hosts first open mic night, mpox vaccine clinic
In a bustle of organized chaos, cafe owner Caitlin Cunningham and event hosts Drew Anderson and Hannah Anderson rearranged tables and chairs in preparation for The Dandy Lion Cafe’s first open mic night. The event was held at the Ashland cafe Friday evening. Cunningham, before starting the business, was...
Columbia Missourian
County commission to host ARPA sessions
Those interested in applying for a share of $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to be distributed by the county can learn more about the process during information and listening sessions the Boone County Commission will host in February. The commission has scheduled nine such meetings, at which...
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869
The Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House located at 924 Jefferson Street in Jefferson City, Missouri (Cole County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and is inclusive of the Multiple Property Listing of Historic Southside (Munichburg). It's also been referred to as the Smith House or the Sandy House. The two-story house was built in 1869. The architectural style is Italianate. It has a stone foundation and brick walls.
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
First Christian Church hosts inaugural Burns Night Supper and Ceilidh Dance
Columbia’s First Christian Church hosted its first ever Burns Night Supper and Ceilidh Dance on Saturday evening. The event featured a traditional Scottish meal, live music, various toasts and readings, dancing and a raffle. To raise money for their annual middle school and high school service trips, young people in the church helped serve soup, neeps ‘n tatties, vegan haggis, salad and sticky toffee pudding to guests. At least 95 people, along with the church’s youth and their families, were in attendance.
KRMS Radio
Accident In Saline County Injures Versailles Woman
A two-car accident Saturday night on southbound-65 in Saline County sends a Versailles woman plus two others to the emergency rooms. The highway patrol says it happened when 42-year-old Michelle Cook, of Alma, turned in to the path of 35-year-old David Borgstadt, of Warrensburg. Borgstadt was seriously hurt and flown...
kmmo.com
THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers hope to join the rest of the nation with proposed distracted driving laws for all ages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri lawmakers are trying again to make distracted driving against the law. ”We only prohibit drivers 21 and younger from texting and driving, it really sends the wrong message to drivers that once you turn a certain age, you can safely multitask behind the wheel,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA.
KRMS Radio
3 Of 5 People Captured In Morgan County’s Most Wanted Criminals
Criminals on the Morgan County Most Wanted List are becoming fewer and fewer. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they’ve captured 3 out of the 5 people they’re on the hunt for, including Coetta Lutjen, Andrew Hibdon and Robert Dore. Deputies are still searching for Jerry Mullins...
939theeagle.com
Columbia claw hammer murder suspect pleads not guilty
A Columbia man accused of killing a woman with a claw hammer last fall has pleaded not guilty. 37-year-old Adam Alfred Conner is charged with second degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He waived formal arraignment this week. Columbia Police say 59-year-old Patricia Kelly was beaten to death with...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man flips SUV after suffering medical emergency
A Jefferson City man suffers minor injuries when he flips his SUV onto it’s top on the city’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Thomas Nield, 54, was driving on West Edgewood Drive Thursday afternoon when he suffered an apparent medical emergency. Nield’s SUV struck the light pole in the center median, then continued into oncoming traffic where he struck a curb causing his vehicle to overturn where it came to rest upside down on its top.
krcgtv.com
Ambulance rolls over in icy conditions, two injured
BELLE — Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries after an ambulance rolled over in Belle Sunday due to icy conditions. Osage Ambulance District posted the photo to their Facebook page and said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. The ambulance crashed on Highway 28 near...
kmmo.com
GLASGOW MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Glasgow man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Saturday, January 28, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Martin Nevels traveled off the right side of the highway, struck the ground and overturned. Nevels was ejected from the vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
kjluradio.com
Two people seriously injured in possible DWI crash in Pettis County
A Henry County man is facing a possible driving while intoxicated charge following a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Carsen Gerke, 21, of Windsor, was driving just east of his hometown on Highway 52 early Saturday morning when he traveled into oncoming traffic, striking an oncoming pickup truck.
Comments / 0