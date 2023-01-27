News release from Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office... On January 25, 2023, Sheriff’s office responded to a threatening call made to the school. The school reported receiving the call at around 10:54AM. The school began lock down protocols by administrators and school resource deputies. During the lockdown period deputies and school staff conducted a sweep of the school and found nothing. During the lockdown period the school received two more threatening calls. Additional deputies and investigators were at the school gathering information on the calls. The phone number was identified, and investigators were able to locate two suspects.

19 HOURS AGO