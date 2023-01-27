ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

kadn.com

Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl

News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured. Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge after Lafayette Parish shooting

A Scott man has been arrested after a shooting in Lafayette Parish that left one person injured, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Detectives were called out to the 1200 block of Pitt Road in Scott just after midnight Friday morning in connection to a shooting. After an investigation, Russell...
SCOTT, LA
theadvocate.com

Monkeys reported stolen from zoo, Broussard police investigating

Several squirrel monkeys were reported stolen from Zoosiana on Sunday, according to the Broussard Police Department. Officers responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the department. Upon initial investigation it was reported that several squirrel monkeys were taken from...
BROUSSARD, LA
theadvocate.com

Lake Arthur man arrested on vehicular homicide, other charges in crash that killed Gueydan bicyclist

A Lake Arthur man has been arrested in the early January death of a bicyclist in Vermilion Parish. Kane G. Leblanc, 20, of Lake Arthur, was arrested Sunday on counts of vehicular homicide, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and driving on the right side of the road, a statute that governs when a driver should be driving in the right lane versus the left lane. He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
kadn.com

2 girls face terror charges after bomb threats targeting Jennings High School

News release from Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office... On January 25, 2023, Sheriff’s office responded to a threatening call made to the school. The school reported receiving the call at around 10:54AM. The school began lock down protocols by administrators and school resource deputies. During the lockdown period deputies and school staff conducted a sweep of the school and found nothing. During the lockdown period the school received two more threatening calls. Additional deputies and investigators were at the school gathering information on the calls. The phone number was identified, and investigators were able to locate two suspects.
wbrz.com

2 men found dead inside car after shooting in Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two unidentified male victims were dead before first responders arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm

The woman wounded in a January 16 shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirmed. The woman was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and police confirm that she died on Friday. Investigators are checking...
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA

