kadn.com
Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl
News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured. Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
theadvocate.com
Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge after Lafayette Parish shooting
A Scott man has been arrested after a shooting in Lafayette Parish that left one person injured, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Detectives were called out to the 1200 block of Pitt Road in Scott just after midnight Friday morning in connection to a shooting. After an investigation, Russell...
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Parish man is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott. That’s where...
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
theadvocate.com
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
Two men were killed when their car was shot up in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of...
theadvocate.com
Monkeys reported stolen from zoo, Broussard police investigating
Several squirrel monkeys were reported stolen from Zoosiana on Sunday, according to the Broussard Police Department. Officers responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the department. Upon initial investigation it was reported that several squirrel monkeys were taken from...
theadvocate.com
Lake Arthur man arrested on vehicular homicide, other charges in crash that killed Gueydan bicyclist
A Lake Arthur man has been arrested in the early January death of a bicyclist in Vermilion Parish. Kane G. Leblanc, 20, of Lake Arthur, was arrested Sunday on counts of vehicular homicide, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and driving on the right side of the road, a statute that governs when a driver should be driving in the right lane versus the left lane. He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
kadn.com
2 girls face terror charges after bomb threats targeting Jennings High School
News release from Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office... On January 25, 2023, Sheriff’s office responded to a threatening call made to the school. The school reported receiving the call at around 10:54AM. The school began lock down protocols by administrators and school resource deputies. During the lockdown period deputies and school staff conducted a sweep of the school and found nothing. During the lockdown period the school received two more threatening calls. Additional deputies and investigators were at the school gathering information on the calls. The phone number was identified, and investigators were able to locate two suspects.
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
theadvocate.com
theadvocate.com
Zachary man convicted on all counts for killing teen burglar who broke into his house
Terry Flanagan was at work in October 2017 when he received a call letting him know intruders had broken into his Zachary apartment. He rushed home and interrupted three teenage burglars ransacking his home. Prosecutors said an angry Flanagan opened fire on the teens and killed Chadarion Brooks “Skip” Spurlock...
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office employee accused of stealing thousands, given special treatment as she was booked into jail
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's employee Mandy Miller received special treatment Friday when she was booked into the parish jail on serious felony charges after she admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the department. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was there as Miller surrendered. She pulled up...
