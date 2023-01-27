ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Big Country News

Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg

The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Mayor To Step Down After 12 Years

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz is stepping down at the end of the year. He announced he won’t seek re-election at Thursday night’s city council meeting. Kuntz works as an accountant, and says it’s getting harder to hold two jobs. "It's just harder when You're 60," said Kuntz. "I'll turn 60 in April, and it's just more difficult at that age than it was when I was 48. I didn't have to sleep."
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Quincy family loses prized pigs to thieves during livestock show in Denver, police help recover them 48 hours later

UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending. According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
DENVER, CO
ifiberone.com

PIT maneuver used in vehicle pursuit of Moses Lake man suspected of DUI

MOSES LAKE - A 31-year-old Moses Lake man likely won't be driving anytime soon after he was pursued and arrested by law enforcement early Saturday. At around 12:30 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's deputy spotted a black 1989 Mercedes model 260 traveling 76 mph in a 50 mph zone on McConihe Road; authorities say the vehicle was driving erratically prompting suspicion of DUI.
MOSES LAKE, WA
yaktrinews.com

YPD: Group of children detained in shooting of Yakima man

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE - 2 p.m. The victim is a 28-year-old man and has been listed in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery at this time. Authorities said it appeared a group of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 got into a verbal argument with the victim. One of the children in the group pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the man.
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY

Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Man Who Set Fire In Wenatchee Target To Pay $115 In Restitution

The man who started a fire in the Wenatchee Target will only have to pay about $115 in restitution to the store. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced to nine months in jail after admitting he started the fire in May that closed down the store for about three weeks. Court...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting

Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

Moxee Gang Member Gets 12 Years for Drug Trafficking, Weapons

The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting

A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Faces 13 Charges

The murder suspect involved in the fatal shooting on Badger Mountain Road is facing 13 charges after his first appearance in Douglas County Superior Court Wednesday. Charges against 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter include first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, several charges of domestic violence against the victim, and two counts of intimidating witnesses among other charges.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

