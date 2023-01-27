Read full article on original website
Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg
The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
Wenatchee Mayor To Step Down After 12 Years
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz is stepping down at the end of the year. He announced he won’t seek re-election at Thursday night’s city council meeting. Kuntz works as an accountant, and says it’s getting harder to hold two jobs. "It's just harder when You're 60," said Kuntz. "I'll turn 60 in April, and it's just more difficult at that age than it was when I was 48. I didn't have to sleep."
Highly hyped Mexican bakery with locations in Kennewick and East Wenatchee opens in Quincy
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to "The Godfather Bakery," opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
An alarming trend: young assailants are becoming shooters more often in Yakima
It's becoming an alarming trend. Young assailants are becoming shooters more after in Yakima and across the country. "Our teens are struggling at an exponential rate," said Dr. Leah Batty-Hibbs, Chief Medical Officer at Triumph Treatment Services. A recent study shows six out of the nine deadliest mass shootings in...
'A terrible abuse of authority': Kittitas County Sheriff among first to react to police beating death in Memphis
Five fired Memphis, Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the...
Quincy family loses prized pigs to thieves during livestock show in Denver, police help recover them 48 hours later
UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending. According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
3 victims identified in Yakima convenience store shooting
The names of the three people killed in a random shooting Tuesday at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, have been released.
PIT maneuver used in vehicle pursuit of Moses Lake man suspected of DUI
MOSES LAKE - A 31-year-old Moses Lake man likely won't be driving anytime soon after he was pursued and arrested by law enforcement early Saturday. At around 12:30 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's deputy spotted a black 1989 Mercedes model 260 traveling 76 mph in a 50 mph zone on McConihe Road; authorities say the vehicle was driving erratically prompting suspicion of DUI.
YPD: Group of children detained in shooting of Yakima man
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE - 2 p.m. The victim is a 28-year-old man and has been listed in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery at this time. Authorities said it appeared a group of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 got into a verbal argument with the victim. One of the children in the group pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the man.
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say
Three people were shot dead at a Circle K in Yakima, police said.
Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
Man Who Set Fire In Wenatchee Target To Pay $115 In Restitution
The man who started a fire in the Wenatchee Target will only have to pay about $115 in restitution to the store. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced to nine months in jail after admitting he started the fire in May that closed down the store for about three weeks. Court...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting
Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
Moxee Gang Member Gets 12 Years for Drug Trafficking, Weapons
The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.
Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting
A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Faces 13 Charges
The murder suspect involved in the fatal shooting on Badger Mountain Road is facing 13 charges after his first appearance in Douglas County Superior Court Wednesday. Charges against 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter include first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, several charges of domestic violence against the victim, and two counts of intimidating witnesses among other charges.
More Snow? Say it Ain’t So! Yakima Expecting More Snow This Weekend
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
