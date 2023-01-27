Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host Legislative Forum on Feb. 25Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Beats Northwestern, 86-70
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern, 86-70, on Tuesday night on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa improves to 14-8 on the season and a winning 6-5 record in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes celebrated the life and legacy of Chris Street throughout the evening.
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: No. 2 Hawkeyes Face Gophers on Friday
Watch Live on BTN Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team heads to Minneapolis on Friday to face No. 12 Minnesota in the team’s final road dual of the season. Action will begin at 8 p.m. (CT) from Maturi Pavilion. FOLLOW ALONG LIVE. •...
hawkeyesports.com
Zivat Earns Tri-Event Specialist of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior Linda Zivat has been named the Big Ten Tri-Event Specialist of the Week, it was announced Wednesday by the league office. She shares the award with Naomi Morrison from Michigan and Mya Hooten from Minnesota. The honor is Zivat’s first of the season and the first of her career.
KCRG.com
Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
hawkeyesports.com
Haack Earns B1G Field Athlete of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa –University of Iowa track and field junior Peyton Haack was named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday. The weekly honor is the first of Haack’s career. Haack, a Westfield, Indiana native eclipsed the 6,000-point mark on his way to...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Northwestern
Iowa (13-8, 5-5) returns to action on Tuesday against Northwestern (15-5, 6-3). Tipoff is slated for 8:07 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary Dolphin will handle the play-by-play, along with color commentator Bob Hansen. The network includes more than 40 stations that blanket the state of Iowa and include portions of Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. The Hawkeye Radio Network coverage includes a 60-minute pregame show.
Iowa Hawkeyes Getting More Help On The Offensive Line
If you look back at the Iowa Hawkeye offensive unit last football season (yes, I know it's painful) there were clearly some big trouble spots. The quarterback position needed to be improved. Enter Michigan transfer, Cade McNamara. How do you replace departing tight end Sam Laporta? Enter another former Wolverine, Erick All Jr. But another area of concern for Iowa fans should also be the offensive line. Hawk Central reports that Iowa ranked 120th in sack yards, and was 127th in yards per carry in the run game. The offensive line needs help.
hawkeyesports.com
Clark, Czinano on Wooden Award Late Season Top 20
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year post player Monika Czinano was named to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Late Season Top 20 on Monday. All 20 players on the Wooden Watch™ were named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Drop Dual Against Colorado
CHANDLER, Ariz. – The University of Iowa women’s golf team fell, 14.5-9.5, in its season-opening point scrimmage against Colorado on Monday at the Ocotillo Golf Club. The format of the event saw each Hawkeye square off against a Buffalo counterpart in a head-to-head points matchup. The winner of the front and back nine earned their team a point and the overall round winner earned their team a point.
hawkeyesports.com
Cassioppi, Clark Named December Student-Athletes of the Month
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa student-athletes Tony Cassioppi (wrestling) and Caitlin Clark (women’s basketball) were named December’s Student-Athletes of the Month, the University of Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee announced. Voting was conducted in mid-January, as students returned to classes. Cassioppi, the senior heavyweight from Roscoe,...
hawkeyesports.com
Final Notes - 2022 Season
Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Final Notes (PDF) 1 – Iowa defeated Kentucky, 21-0, at the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. The bowl win was the 10th for Kirk Ferentz, tying him with Joe Paterno for the most bowl wins as a member of the Big Ten Conference. Ferentz is one of 19 coaches with double digit bowl win totals.
hawkeyesports.com
Kris Murray Named To Wooden Award Late Season Top 20
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20. The announcement was made Monday evening by the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances...
hawkeyesports.com
Clark Earns Co-B1G Player of the Week Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa All American Caitlin Clark earned Co-Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday. This marks Clark’s 16th weekly award from the conference, which is fourth-most in conference history. She has garnered weekly honors four times this season which is a conference best.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
hawkeyesports.com
Clark Named to Nancy Lieberman Midseason Top 10
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Caitlin Clark has been named to the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday. Clark won the award in 2022. The list is comprised of 10 student-athletes...
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
KCRG.com
McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
Comments / 0