Anaheim, CA

2UrbanGirls

Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Disneyland Resort is throwing a huge party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Walt Disney Company. “We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. “For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year.”
ANAHEIM, CA
insideuniversal.net

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen now open at CityWalk Hollywood

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen has made its grand debut at Universal Studios Hollywood. Following in the footsteps of sister restaurants in Orlando, Florida, and Beijing, China, Universal Studios Hollywood in California expands the dining offerings available at Citywalk coinciding with its 30th anniversary. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium offers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck Returns to SoCal

Get ready for supercute treats and merch, SoCal! The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal over the next three weekends. The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in the following locations over the next three weekends:. Chino Hills: Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7...
CHINO HILLS, CA
mediafeed.org

Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price

A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
daytrippen.com

10 Epic Los Angeles Road Trips

Mulholland Highway twists and turns its way through the Santa Monica Mountains and makes an epic LA road trip. Along the route are numerous points of interest. This road trip starts at Pacific Coast Highway and Leo Carrillo State Park. From there, the road winds through the coastal mountains past wineries and mansions. After passing the world-famous Rock Store, Mulholland Highway descends the “Snake.” From there, the highway becomes the “Three Magical Miles Of Malibu ” with attractions including Paramount Ranch, scenic Peter Strauss Ranch, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. From there, it’s an easy ride to Calabasas and the 101 freeway. Plan on 2-3 hours for this road trip. Note a section of the highway called The Snake is closed to through traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim

While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
LOS ANGELES, CA

