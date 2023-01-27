Read full article on original website
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company
ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Disneyland Resort is throwing a huge party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Walt Disney Company. “We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. “For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year.”
insideuniversal.net
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen now open at CityWalk Hollywood
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen has made its grand debut at Universal Studios Hollywood. Following in the footsteps of sister restaurants in Orlando, Florida, and Beijing, China, Universal Studios Hollywood in California expands the dining offerings available at Citywalk coinciding with its 30th anniversary. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium offers...
NBC Los Angeles
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
Fogo De Chao Coming to Bella Terra
The go to chain for all you can eat Brazilian steak, Fogo de Chao debut in America in 1997
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
NBC Los Angeles
The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck Returns to SoCal
Get ready for supercute treats and merch, SoCal! The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal over the next three weekends. The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in the following locations over the next three weekends:. Chino Hills: Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7...
Que Vida Tacos Coming to Costa Mesa
This will be the second outpost for the concept, with the original going strong in Huntington Beach
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
mediafeed.org
Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price
A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
daytrippen.com
10 Epic Los Angeles Road Trips
Mulholland Highway twists and turns its way through the Santa Monica Mountains and makes an epic LA road trip. Along the route are numerous points of interest. This road trip starts at Pacific Coast Highway and Leo Carrillo State Park. From there, the road winds through the coastal mountains past wineries and mansions. After passing the world-famous Rock Store, Mulholland Highway descends the “Snake.” From there, the highway becomes the “Three Magical Miles Of Malibu ” with attractions including Paramount Ranch, scenic Peter Strauss Ranch, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. From there, it’s an easy ride to Calabasas and the 101 freeway. Plan on 2-3 hours for this road trip. Note a section of the highway called The Snake is closed to through traffic.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
What makes Mount Baldy so dangerous?
After two fatalities and the disappearance of a British actor, we ask what makes Mount Baldy so dangerous, and look into why there are so many rescues on the mountain
Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim
While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
kcrw.com
Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
Whale watchers spot rare white dolphin off coast of Dana Point
"Blanco" is believed to be the only white dolphin known off Southern California.
