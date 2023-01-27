Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Oracle exec to lead digital health efforts at the FDA
The Food and Drug Administration has tapped former Oracle Senior Vice President Troy Tazbaz as its director of digital health. Mr. Tazbaz spent 11 years at Oracle and worked on the company's cloud transformation efforts, according to his LinkedIn. In his new role at the FDA, he will be responsible...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell VC arm backs company detecting emotions with AI in $12.7M round
Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, is again backing Hume AI, a startup aiming to detect emotions using artificial intelligence, in a $12.7 million funding round for the company. Its potential applications include telehealth diagnosis, patient monitoring and digital therapy. The company also...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lab results platform integrated with Epic raises $10M
Elaborate, a lab results tool integrated with Epic and more than 65 other EHR systems, raised $10 million in its seed financing round. Launched in 2021, the company aims to reduce the unnecessary communications between clinicians and patients by providing contextualized lab results and action items. Tusk Venture Partners led the financing round, according to a Jan. 26 Elaborate news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 companies UPMC is investing in
Pittsburgh-based UPMC is one of the largest health systems in the country and has made notable investments through its venture capital arm. Here are five investments made by UPMC since November 2021:. UPMC Enterprises backed health data company Smile Digital Health in a $30 million series B investment round. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
GE HealthCare reports Q4 revenue growth, income slips
Newly independent GE HealthCare reported $4.9 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, an 8 percent increase driven by growth in its imaging, patient care solutions and ultrasound business units. The company's fourth-quarter income was $554 million compared to $564 million a year prior. In 2023, the company is looking for organic revenue...
beckershospitalreview.com
Head of Oracle Health engineering exits
Don Johnson, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at Oracle, has abruptly left the company, TheRegister reported Jan. 25. In his role, Mr. Johnson was in charge of developing Oracle's strategic direction. He also oversaw product strategy, engineering and operations of Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure portfolio. Mr. Johnson also had...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon in the headlines: 7 recent healthcare moves
From rolling out a new medication prescription service, to clearing a regulatory hurdle regarding its pending One Medical acquisition, Amazon is continuing to increase its healthcare presence. Here are seven times Amazon made healthcare news since Jan. 3, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review. Cleveland Clinic's Jeff Rosner said he...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 health system collaborations with Big Tech
Hospitals and health systems have been looking to Big Tech for partnerships that will help them improve their EHR and administrative operations and find innovative care solutions. Here are four health system collaborations with Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft from the past month:. 1. Boston-based Tufts Medicine had EHR installation...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tower Health names new CFO, hires advisory firm
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Mike Eesley as its new CFO, effective immediately. The healthcare system has also retained advisory firm Houlihan Lokey to "strengthen the system's financial structure." Mr. Eesley, who had been serving as Tower's chief transformation officer since November 2021, was previously CEO of Centegra,...
beckershospitalreview.com
RCM company Savista awarded HFMA peer-review designation
Savista, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, has been awarded a peer-review designation from the Healthcare Financial Management Association. The HFMA's peer-review process includes an 11-step review from a panel composed of current customers, industry experts and prospects that have not made the purchase, according to a Jan. 27 Savista news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 ways health systems are using AI to improve patient care
From backing artificial intelligence-based startups that can detect emotions to developing an artificial intelligence-based tool that can predict "ICU delirium," here are three ways hospitals and health systems are using artificial intelligence to improve patient care:. Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner looks to create a modernized healthcare ecosystem in 2023
Coming off of its $28.4 billion acquisition from Oracle, Cerner is looking to create the "world's first truly modern healthcare ecosystem," Mike Sicilia, executive vice president of Oracle Global Industries, told Becker's. Mr. Sicilia shared two areas of focus for the company in 2023. First, Mr. Sicilia said the EHR...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nebraska Medicine continues to report positive income even as expenses rise
Nebraska Medicine, which operates a 718-bed acute care hospital in Omaha, said it had net income of $12.7 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2022, even as expenses rose significantly. That figure compared with net income of $74.4 million in the same period of 2021. Higher operating expenses...
beckershospitalreview.com
Peterson Health shows operating improvement at end of 2022
Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health showed some positive signs of operating revenue outpacing expenses at the end of 2022 even as its half-year operating performance was in negative territory. In the month of December only, the health system reported a net operating income of $176,881 in a Jan. 30 filing. That...
beckershospitalreview.com
What Oracle Cerner did in January
From U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs EHR updates to new genomics and kidney diagnostic tools, here is what Oracle Cerner did in January. 1. Oracle Cerner had 80 open IT positions Jan. 24 including senior test automation engineer, software engineer and technical solution analyst. 2. Multiple VA medical facilities across...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS' drug negotiation program could save $26B over 3 years, study finds
CMS' Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will likely save the federal government billions of dollars, according to a study published Jan. 27 in JAMA Health Forum. 1. By Sept. 1, 2023, the agency will post the first 10 Medicare Part D drugs selected for the program, which will allow Medicare to negotiate how much it pays for certain medications. CMS will select for negotiation 15 more Part D drugs for 2027, 15 more Part B or Part D drugs for 2028, and 20 more Part B or Part D drugs for each year after that.
beckershospitalreview.com
Humira's $114B monopoly to fall in February: 4 notes
Humira, AbbVie's anti-inflammatory drug that has dozens of patents and $114 billion in U.S. sales, has a tight grasp on its market. That's soon to change, The New York Times reported Jan. 28. Since 2002, AbbVie has blocked numerous biologics, but the nation's best-selling drug — which has earned $208...
beckershospitalreview.com
Half of hospitals ended 2022 with negative margins: 4 takeaways
Last year was the worst financial year for hospitals and health systems since the start of the pandemic, according to Kaufman Hall's January "National Flash Hospital Report," At 0.2 percent, December was the only month in 2022 in which hospitals hit positive year-to-date operating margins. Despite this uptick, about half of U.S. hospitals ended the year with a negative margin as growth in expenses outpaced revenue increases.
beckershospitalreview.com
Posting salary ranges can help lure Gen Z talent: survey
Upcoming and recent graduates are 85 percent less likely to apply for a job if the salary range is not posted, according to a recent survey from Adobe. The software company's "Future Workforce Study," released Jan. 24, surveyed more than 1,000 recent and upcoming university graduates to get a pulse on Gen Z's workforce opinions.
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser analysis of telehealth shows low rates of follow-up care
An analysis of telehealth visits from the research arm of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente found that 11.8 percent of video visits and 12.5 percent of phone visits were followed by an in-person office visit. The researchers found that just 1.2 percent of video and 1.5 percent of phone visits required...
Comments / 0