yes. they give you back your tax money claiming it's a relief. then they tax you on your tax money. yes you will be required to pay taxes on it it's considered income even though it's your money
So everybody who’s on SSI and SSDI don’t qualify am I right. Well I’m sorry I think that wrong. For people who doesn’t file taxes and everything else there hurting just like everybody probably even more. The cost of everything going up is hurting everyone not just the tax payers but everyone in the world. Thank you
California is wiping out the middle class. It will either be that you are wealthy or homeless. That’s where California is headed. Fining those who can’t afford insurance while giving it free to homeless will be the death nail for many lower middle class.
