let's go Brandon
3d ago

yes. they give you back your tax money claiming it's a relief. then they tax you on your tax money. yes you will be required to pay taxes on it it's considered income even though it's your money

Debbie Bartlett
3d ago

So everybody who’s on SSI and SSDI don’t qualify am I right. Well I’m sorry I think that wrong. For people who doesn’t file taxes and everything else there hurting just like everybody probably even more. The cost of everything going up is hurting everyone not just the tax payers but everyone in the world. Thank you

empath
3d ago

California is wiping out the middle class. It will either be that you are wealthy or homeless. That’s where California is headed. Fining those who can’t afford insurance while giving it free to homeless will be the death nail for many lower middle class.

wealthinsidermag.com

: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes

The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
spectrumnews1.com

Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April

LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
Amarie M.

Fast-food workers may see $22 per hour wages, McDonald's president who was paid $7.4 million last year is against it

Highly compensated McDonald's president, Joe Erlinger, calls a proposal to increase California fast-food workers' pay to $22 an hour "costly and job-destroying." He has criticized lawmakers in an open letter for passing the fast-food law, citing it will be "all but impossible to run small business restaurants" in the state, if they are mandated to pay such a high wage to workers.
R.A. Heim

Is California going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
oc-breeze.com

Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills

On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
oc-breeze.com

California Republicans speak up for school choice

As National School Choice Week comes to a close, the release of recent heartbreaking and unacceptable test scores in California has only reaffirmed Republicans’ commitment to parents and families on this crucial issue. Our students deserve better. The California Republican Party asked California Republican leaders around the state why...
Sierra Sun

Law review: New California laws taking effect January 2023

In 2022 the California Legislature passed nearly 1,200 bills and nearly 1,000 became law signed by Governor Gavin. Here’s a sampling of some you may find of interest. Minimum Wage: The new statewide California minimum wage bumps to $15.50 per hour for all employers, a modest bump from the previous minimum.
mynspr.org

California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm

End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
