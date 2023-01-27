Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Concord And Contra Costa To Jump Over Fair Housing Hurdles Under Biden Admin Rule, Wants Your InputVince MartellacciConcord, CA
KTVU FOX 2
In perspective: Big BART Friday delay and other problems
OAKLAND Calif. - BART is back up and running after a maintenance issue forced the shutdown of two lines early this morning, causing major delays and forcing commuters to find another way to get to work. BART has faced challenges and problems in recent weeks. The two big delays on...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies on I-580 at 238 connector: CHP
HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman who appeared to have jumped out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. A sergeant told KTVU that early reports indicate a woman jumped out of a vehicle...
SFist
Oakland Homeless Woman Found Dead In Tent Following Cold Night
The Bay Area saw a major cold snap overnight with frost and hard-freeze warnings in various locales. And in Oakland, CHP officers found a homeless woman dead this morning in her tent, possibly because of the cold. Officers were alerted to the blue tent and a person inside at 6:38...
Lives disrupted; East Oakland residents remain out of their flood-damaged apartments
OAKLAND -- Skies have been clear for more than a week, but dozens of families evacuated from their flooded apartment building on New Year's Eve still can't go home.Flood waters damaged the electrical system at Coliseum Connections apartments and townhomes in East Oakland. The complex has 110 units and is home to more than 300 people.The building management company, FPI, has put up the families in different hotels in the East Bay. But almost a month later, many of the families said they still don't have a timeframe on when they can return home.Will Smith and his fiancée welcomed their...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Downtown Oakland Once Again Sees Big Protest Over Police Killing
Hundreds (thousands?) of people protested in Downtown Oakland Sunday evening over the police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. The protest was organized by the Anti-Police-Terror Project, and speakers at the preceding rally included Oscar Grant’s uncle Cephus "Bobby" Johnson. [KRON4/KTVU]. It was three years ago today that the...
SFist
California Man Jailed on Suspicion of Attempted Murder For Driving Tesla With Family Inside Off South Bay Cliff
After a Tesla sedan went over the cliff near Pacifica along the Pacific Coast Highway on January 2nd with a Pasadena family inside, the entire family survived and was hospitalized with serious injuries. Now, the father who was driving, Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, has been released from the hospital and...
KRON4
Citizen App: Oakland protest after Tyre Nichols' death
Citizen App: Oakland protest after Tyre Nichols’ …. Man who disarmed Monterey Park gunman honored in …. 26-year-old Brandon Tsay was honored on Sunday in Alhambra for his heroic actions, disarming the gunman who left 11 people dead and nine others wounded in Monterey Park. He was awarded a...
KTVU FOX 2
KQED
In Defiance of Fear and Tragedy, Oakland's Chinatown Hosts First Lunar New Year Parade in Decades
Bay Area residents gathered in Oakland’s Chinatown today for the city's first Lunar New Year Parade in decades. January 22 marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit (and the Vietnamese Year of the Cat). Hosted by the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council (OCIC), the parade comes at a time when community members are hoping to augur a fresh and positive start after the COVID pandemic, a rise in anti-Asian rhetoric and violence since the start of the pandemic, and two recent mass shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park.
NBC Bay Area
Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims
After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
oaklandside.org
Alvarado Road neighbors have long lived with threat of mudslides ‘hanging over our heads’
The first time Gary and Randi Plotner remember the hill above their house starting to slide, it was spring 2006. It began with a giant crack, debris falling as the land separated from the hillside. The hill was deemed at risk of “imminent danger of catastrophic failure.” As it pulled...
SFist
Saturday Links: Bay Area Protests After Release of Video of Fatal Memphis Traffic Stop Resulting in Death of Tyre Nichols
On Friday night, after Memphis police released the video of the traffic stop where police brutally beat 29-year-old civilian Tyre Nichols, leading to his death, several San Franciscans marched and protested along Market Street. Five Memphis police officers were fired for the incident and had been charged with murder and kidnapping on Thursday. [ABC7]
Police search for gray Porsche after hit and run in near Berkeley
KENSINGTON, Calif. (KRON) -- A gray Porsche crashed into a parked car before leaving the scene of the collision, and the Kensington Police Department is on the lookout for the vehicle and driver involved.
Video: Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) -- Fire crews responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Oakland's Cox neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
bestattractions.org
Awesome Things to Do in Oakland, California
Places to visit in Oakland, CA. Whether you’re a tourist or a local, there are plenty of things to do in Oakland, California. When it comes to Oakland, California, getting out and seeing what’s around is essential to experiencing the city. From great food and drinks to famous...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year
One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
sfstandard.com
DA Reopens Probe Into Cop at Center of Oakland Police Chief’s Suspension
When the Oakland Police Department last month presented a criminal case against one of its sergeants to then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, her office declined to file charges, according to an official with the office of newly elected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Now Price’s police misconduct...
Robbery reported near UC Berkeley campus
A suspect used a knife to cut a victim's purse straps off their body just two blocks from the University of California, Berkeley's campus on Saturday, according to the University of California Police Department.
Driver injured after car flips over on I-280 near South SF
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One driver is injured after a car flipped over on I-280 Friday morning near South San Francisco, California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed to KRON4. The car was overturned after a three-car collision around 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway, according to CHP Officer Mark Andrews. The […]
