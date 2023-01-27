ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

In perspective: Big BART Friday delay and other problems

OAKLAND Calif. - BART is back up and running after a maintenance issue forced the shutdown of two lines early this morning, causing major delays and forcing commuters to find another way to get to work. BART has faced challenges and problems in recent weeks. The two big delays on...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman dies on I-580 at 238 connector: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman who appeared to have jumped out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. A sergeant told KTVU that early reports indicate a woman jumped out of a vehicle...
HAYWARD, CA
SFist

Oakland Homeless Woman Found Dead In Tent Following Cold Night

The Bay Area saw a major cold snap overnight with frost and hard-freeze warnings in various locales. And in Oakland, CHP officers found a homeless woman dead this morning in her tent, possibly because of the cold. Officers were alerted to the blue tent and a person inside at 6:38...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lives disrupted; East Oakland residents remain out of their flood-damaged apartments

OAKLAND -- Skies have been clear for more than a week, but dozens of families evacuated from their flooded apartment building on New Year's Eve still can't go home.Flood waters damaged the electrical system at Coliseum Connections apartments and townhomes in East Oakland.  The complex has 110 units and is home to more than 300 people.The building management company, FPI, has put up the families in different hotels in the East Bay.  But almost a month later, many of the families said they still don't have a timeframe on when they can return home.Will Smith and his fiancée welcomed their...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Citizen App: Oakland protest after Tyre Nichols' death

Citizen App: Oakland protest after Tyre Nichols’ …. Man who disarmed Monterey Park gunman honored in …. 26-year-old Brandon Tsay was honored on Sunday in Alhambra for his heroic actions, disarming the gunman who left 11 people dead and nine others wounded in Monterey Park. He was awarded a...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KQED

In Defiance of Fear and Tragedy, Oakland's Chinatown Hosts First Lunar New Year Parade in Decades

Bay Area residents gathered in Oakland’s Chinatown today for the city's first Lunar New Year Parade in decades. January 22 marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit (and the Vietnamese Year of the Cat). Hosted by the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council (OCIC), the parade comes at a time when community members are hoping to augur a fresh and positive start after the COVID pandemic, a rise in anti-Asian rhetoric and violence since the start of the pandemic, and two recent mass shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims

After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties

A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Bay Area Protests After Release of Video of Fatal Memphis Traffic Stop Resulting in Death of Tyre Nichols

On Friday night, after Memphis police released the video of the traffic stop where police brutally beat 29-year-old civilian Tyre Nichols, leading to his death, several San Franciscans marched and protested along Market Street. Five Memphis police officers were fired for the incident and had been charged with murder and kidnapping on Thursday. [ABC7]
MEMPHIS, TN
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year

One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

DA Reopens Probe Into Cop at Center of Oakland Police Chief’s Suspension

When the Oakland Police Department last month presented a criminal case against one of its sergeants to then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, her office declined to file charges, according to an official with the office of newly elected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Now Price’s police misconduct...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Driver injured after car flips over on I-280 near South SF

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One driver is injured after a car flipped over on I-280 Friday morning near South San Francisco, California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed to KRON4. The car was overturned after a three-car collision around 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway, according to CHP Officer Mark Andrews. The […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

