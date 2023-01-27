Read full article on original website
'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Maya's Health
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy
For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
ETOnline.com
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Frankie: 'The Love of My Life'
Shemar Moore is gushing over his daughter! The day after ET confirmed that the 52-year-old actor and his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, welcomed a baby girl, Moore took to Instagram to share the first pic of the newborn. In the sweet shot, Moore lovingly looks down at his daughter as...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Husband Caleb
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Tammy Slaton is still in the honeymoon phase. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star married husband Caleb Willingham in November 2022 and, just over two months later, Tammy is still basking in the glow of the big day. "It's the best...
Pregnant Raven Gates Says She’s Showing ‘Sooner’ With Baby No. 2: See Her Baby Bump Debut
Already popped! Raven Gates is already loving her pregnant body days after confirming that she and husband Adam Gottschalk are expecting their second child. “They weren’t joking when they said you’d show sooner with the second,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 25, sharing the first snap of her baby bump. […]
soaphub.com
A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home
On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
The Hollywood Gossip
Joy-Anna Duggar Proudly Violates Family Dress Code In Latest Baby Bump Selfie!
Joy-Anna Duggar is commonly regarded as one of her parents’ favorites. Whether or not that’s strictly true, there’s no denying that she’s done an excellent job of conforming to their expectations. Joy married young and immediately started popping out kids, which are the most important activities...
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'
According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Under Fire For 'Fat Shaming' Christine, Janelle & Meri Following Splits From Kody
Robyn Brown shocked Sister Wives fans with her recent comments about Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Meri Brown. During the third part of the Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Kody Brown's only remaining wife made some off-putting comments about why the marriages to his estranged spouses did not work out. "When I came into this family, I knew and I saw when there's stretch marks and there's weight gain ... " Robyn told host Sukanya Krishnan during the sit-down. "And there’s like — you're being stagnant in your marriage and there’s fights and...
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
msn.com
Wife Secretly Gets Pregnant With Her Adopted Baby After Doctor Says She Can't Conceive
Allison was upfront about her desire start a family when she started dating Josiah. Not only did she know she wanted to be a mother right away, but she also knew she wanted to have a son named Jeremiah. The happy couple got married and quickly started trying to get...
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband
New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
The Hollywood Gossip
Briana DeJesus & Ashley Jones: FIRED From Teen Mom Franchise Following Reunion Brawl?!
It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Teen Mom: Family Reunion was supposed to be a fun, frivolous break from the usual drama that defines MTV’s longest-running franchise. But the past two episodes have featured some of the messiest behavior in Teen Mom history. It all started, of...
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives to Lawyer Up, Possibly Sue Kody Brown for Child Support
As has been well documented at this point, three Sister Wives cast members are no longer romantically involved with Kody Brown. But this doesn’t mean they won’t be involved with their former spiritual spouse in a very different manner down the line. According to Radar Online, Meri, Christine...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’? Find Out Why the Meteorologist Is Missing From the Show
The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan. Where Is Dylan...
